What time does Celebrity Sabotage start on ITV as contestants take part in Sara Davies’ fake show The Applicant

ITV’s brand new primetime show Celebrity Sabotage lands on screens tonight (March 21), and it’s already shaping up to be packed with chaos, cheeky tricks and plenty of jaw-dropping moments.

The new series arrives on ITV1 and ITVX as part of a refreshed Saturday night line-up.

GK Barry, Joel Dommett, Judi Love and Sam Thompson star in Celebrity Sabotage (Credit: ITV)

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What time does Celebrity Sabotage start?

Celebrity Sabotage kicks off tonight at 8pm, sitting between Britain’s Got Talent, now airing at 6:45pm, and The 1% Club, which has shifted to 9pm.

Meanwhile, The Jonathan Ross Show will then follow at 10pm.

This updated schedule is set to stay in place for the next six weeks.

What is Celebrity Sabotage?

Running the show from behind the scenes, a line-up of famous faces secretly sabotage unsuspecting contestants, all while trying to build a prize pot of up to £30,000.

Leading the mischief are Joel Dommett, Judi Love, Sam Thompson and GK Barry, who pull the strings from a hidden HQ.

The big twist? The contestants have no idea what they’ve signed up for, believing they’re taking part in entirely different reality shows that are, in fact, completely fake.

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Sara Davies fronts fake show The Applicant in launch show

During the opening episode, six contestants take part in what appears to be a business-style competition called The Applicant, fronted by entrepreneur Sara Davies.

However, off camera, things aren’t quite as they seem.

ITV teased, “A group of business enthusiasts will embark on a set of challenges. Unbeknownst to them, this is all fake.”

Sara is in on the prank too, helping the celebrity team carry out their missions, with comedian Jo Brand joining in for the first episode.

While explaining the format, Sam Thompson described it as a “secret game show” where nothing is quite what it seems.

Contestants think they’re competing in formats ranging from business challenges to cooking contests, but behind the scenes, celebrities are quietly causing chaos in every task.

Meanwhile, Joel Dommett added: “It’s essentially a show within a show. But there are so many layers to it.”

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‘I nearly died!’

The series is already delivering some unforgettable moments, including one particularly chaotic prank involving Joel and an overexcited dog.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I was dressed as dog toys. The dog just wanted to eat me. I nearly died!” He added that the show is “absolute madness” and one of the funniest things he’s ever done.

Each episode will feature a different fake reality show, with celebrities working undercover to sabotage tasks without being caught. The more chaos they create, the bigger the final prize pot for contestants.

Each week, more big names, including Emma Willis, Matt Willis, Clare Balding and Rylan Clark, will host fake shows. Therefore, viewers can expect plenty more surprises along the way.

Read more: ‘He passed out!’ Joel Dommett suffers health scare ahead of major new ITV series Celebrity Sabotage

Watch Celebrity Sabotage on Saturday, March 21 at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX

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