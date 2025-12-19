Celebrity MasterChef star named favourite to win as bookies predict close final: ‘The pressure is on’

Celebrity MasterChef 2025 ends in just a few hours — and the bookies have picked a narrow favourite going into the final tonight.

Three celebs are still in the kitchen: writer and TV presenter Dawn O’Porter, former Welsh rugby captain Alun Wyn Jones, and drag queen Ginger Johnson. Singer Alfie Boe was eliminated at the semi-final stage after undercooking his Les Mis cake.

All three finalists have impressed John Torode and Grace Dent throughout the series. Now, it’s winner takes all.

Viewers think they’ve already worked out who takes the trophy — and with the latest odds now live, this final is shaping up to be tight.

Who will win Celebrity MasterChef 2025? (Credit: BBC)

Favourite to win Celebrity MasterChef 2025 final revealed as bookies drop odds

Dawn O’Porter is the current favourite to win Celebrity MasterChef 2025, with odds of 11/10.

She may be the favourite, but there’s not much in it. Ginger Johnson’s chances of winning have been put at 2/1, while Alun Wyn Jones has odds of 5/2 to win.

SportsCasting spokesperson Shane Orton exclusively revealed: “TV presenter and author Dawn O’Porter heads into the Celebrity MasterChef final as our slight favourite at 11/10, but the pressure is firmly on.

“Hot on her heels is RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Ginger at 2/1, whose creativity, confidence and flair have made her one of the most exciting cooks in the competition.”

Jones is the least likely winner of the three, but he still has a chance, Orton said.

“[He] has brought the same focus, resilience and competitive edge from the international stage into the kitchen. With all three so closely matched, the final could come down to one bold, perfectly executed dish,” Orton added.

Who will take home the trophy? (Credit: BBC)

What to expect from the dishes in the final

We don’t know exactly what Dawn O’Porter, Alun Wyn Jones, and Ginger Johnson will cook in the Celebrity MasterChef final. However, we do know what they’ll be asked to do.

As revealed in the BBC preview, “each celebrity must prepare a three-course meal, and every single dish must show just how far they have come”.

For example, last year’s winner Vito Coppola made Scialatielli Allo Scoglio for his main, a pasta dish with loads of fresh seafood. He also made Babà Di Vito, a cake soaked in rum and served with zabaione, a marsala wine cream, and syrupy cherries.

“Bells and whistles will need to be executed to perfection. The trophy is within touching distance, but the tiniest flaw could see them lose their grip,” the BBC preview adds.

What time is the Celebrity MasterChef final tonight?

The Celebrity MasterChef 2025 final begins at 8pm tonight (December 19) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It will last one hour.

Over the course of the gruelling, tense final episode, O’Porter, Johnson, and Jones try to impress the judges with one last meal and win this year’s crown.

Speaking to the BBC, Johnson said that it’s a “really even playing field… truly anyone could take home the trophy”.

Jones admitted he’s had his “ups and downs… but it will be tough”, while O’Porter argued that her cooking experience may give her the edge.

“I feel skilled in many areas of cooking because I’ve tried so many things over the years. And everything I cook comes with a story and a personal connection; I think you can taste that in my food,” she said.

