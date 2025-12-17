Celebrity MasterChef fans convinced they ‘know’ who won the final after book deal announcement

Celebrity MasterChef 2025 is almost at an end – but some viewers are convinced the winner has already been revealed thanks to a very telling clue spotted away from the kitchen.

With just one episode left to air, there are now only three finalists standing after Alfie Boe was eliminated from the competition. The opera singer bowed out following a disastrous round that saw him present an undercooked cake that quite literally collapsed, leaving judges Grace Dent and John Torode with no choice but to send him home.

Celebrity MasterChef fans are convinced they already know who won the pre-recorded series (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef: 2025 Viewers ‘work out who won’

That means Dawn O’Porter, Alun Wyn Jones and Ginger Johnson are through to Friday night’s grand final. All three impressed during Tuesday’s episode, securing their places in the last showdown of the series. However, eagle-eyed fans believe an announcement earlier this week may have already given the game away.

Book publisher HarperCollins recently confirmed it has signed Dawn to release a new food-related book. Alongside her TV work, Dawn is already an established author – but viewers think the timing of this deal could be significant.

Her upcoming book, Hungry Eyes: A Memoir of Appetite, Ambition and the Odd Bag of Wotsits for Dinner, is set for release in June 2026 and is available to pre-order now. According to its description, the book explores identity, ambition and appetite, blending personal stories with food and life lessons along the way.

Dawn O’Porter has signed a new publishing deal for a food-related book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The blurb reads: “Hungry Eyes is a memoir about identity and appetite. The moments and the meals that quietly shape who we become and the ingredients we use to gradually build a life. [Dawn] explores the lifelong pressure to ‘bring something to the table’, and the hunger that can create inside us as a result.

“Warm, sharp and wise, this is Nigella meets Nora Ephron with a side of therapy and served with a little bit of bite; this will definitely make you want to cook for the ones you love.”

On social media, fans were quick to connect the dots. One viewer wrote on X: “As Dawn has just signed a foodie book deal, I guess she won #CelebrityMasterChef.”

Another agreed, adding: “I think Dawn’s going to win, have done since day one.”

When is the Celebrity MasterChef 2025 final?

Finals Week kicked off earlier this week with back-to-back episodes on Monday and Tuesday, but viewers now have a short wait before the winner is officially crowned. The Celebrity MasterChef 2025 final will air on Friday December 19.

In the last episode, Dawn, rugby legend Alun and drag artist Ginger will each cook a show-stopping three-course meal in a bid to impress John and Grace one final time. The dishes must demonstrate just how far they have come during the competition, with only one of them taking home the title.

The Celebrity MasterChef Final airs at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Has Dawn already given the game away, or could Alun or Ginger still pull off a surprise win?

