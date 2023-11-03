Celebrity Gogglebox line-up revealed ahead of Stand Up To Cancer specials

The new series of Celebrity Gogglebox will hit our screes tonight (November 3) as part of Stand Up To Cancer and the full line-up has now been revealed.

The Channel 4 reality show, which sees the stars sitting on a couch and watching telly, has a brilliant line-up, which even includes Stephen Graham this year.

Celebrity Gogglebox to air as part of Stand Up To Cancer

While Davina McCall, Adam Hills, Joe Lycett and Munya Chawawa will be presenting the live Stand Up To Cancer show, all eyes will be on the celebrity telly addicts watching TV from the comfort of their sofas.

So who will we be watching while they watch TV? Read on and we’ll tell you…

All manner of celebrities have signed up, including Stephen Graham and Bobby Brazier. And, as well as the famous faces, viewers will get to see their favourite non-celeb Gogglebox families, including the Siddiquis, Mary and Giles, and Jenny and Lee, on the show too.

Celebrity Gogglebox will air as part of tonight’s Stand Up To Cancer (Credit: Channel 4)

Harry Hill and Tim Vine

Comics Hill and Tim Vine are joining the line-up this year. Speaking about his excitement ahead of the Stand Up To Cancer special, Harry said he’s a “huge fan of Gogglebox” and is looking forward to plopping himself down on the sofa.

“It’s been a while since I doled out my thoughts on the funniest, weirdest and best TV of the week and as a huge fan of Gogglebox,” he explained. “I’m looking forward to plopping myself down on the sofa with a nice cup of tea and my good friend Tim Vine. So let’s raise a few laughs and hopefully loads of money too,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tim shared that he’s looking forward to appearing with Harry on the show. He said: “I’m looking forward to appearing with my friend Harry on Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand up To Cancer. What a great idea it is to combine watching television and appearing on it into one easy action. I recently bought a new TV and once I got it home I spent the next five hours watching the box,” he told Channel 4.

Harry Hill admitted he’s been a huge fan of Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans

Singer Nicole Scherzinger will be on the sofa with her fiancé Thom Evans.

She also shared that the charity has changed many lives and so is she delighted to be a part of something positive.

She said: “Being part of Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer has been a positive experience for a charity that has the power to change so many lives for good. Cancer has touched the lives of so many of us and together we can change the odds.”

Richard Ayoade and Bob Mortimer

British comedian Richard Ayoade admitted he was “thrilled” to be a part of the show alongside comedy legend Bob Mortimer.

Richard told Channel 4: “It was thrilling to be part of the infinite regress of being recorded while watching recordings – all for an infinitely non-regressive (and excellent) cause.” Bob added: “An excellent experience and an excellent cause.”

Bob and Richard seemed thrilled to be joining celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox cast: Jennifer Saunders and Beattie Edmondson

The other-and-daughter duo said they were equally privileged to be part of the show, as Jennifer revealed she’d Standing Up To Cancer with “positivity laughter, and hopefully some good jokes”.

“Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer is not just about spending time with my gorgeous daughter, Beattie. Laughter is a powerful force, and if our participation can bring even a twitch of a smile to someone’s face, then it’s an absolute privilege. Together, Beattie and I are standing up to cancer, and we’re doing it with positivity, laughter, and hopefully some good jokes,” she said.

Jennifer and Beattie will be watching telly tonight for the charity special (Credit: Channel 4)

Jeff and Bobby Brazier

Jeff Brazier and his son Bobby will be making their debut on the show. Ahead of the show, the father and son spoke about the impact Jade Goody’s death had on their family. Bobby was only five years old when he lost his mum following a very public battle with cervical cancer.

Jeff said it was a cause “incredibly close” to their hearts. He added: “We understand first-hand the impact cancer has on families. Doing Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer is supporting a cause that’s incredibly close to our hearts. Cancer affects so many lives, and it’s crucial to keep raising awareness and funds for research.

Bobby said he was “really looking forward” to being on celebrity Gogglebox and reflected that it was a great cause to promote on TV. “I’m really looking forward to being on Celebrity Gogglebox with my dad. It’s for a great cause, I can’t wait to just sit down in front of the TV and relax for once. It’s been a long time since we’ve sat in front of the TV and done nothing together,” he added.

Jeff Brazier admitted Standing up to Cancer is a cause that’s close to their hearts (Credit: Channel 4)

Followed by the star-studded finale of Don’t Look Down with Paddy McGuinness

The Stand Up To Cancer show will also see Paddy McGuinness lead a team of celebrities as they attempt to walk over the London Stadium on a high wire. Since all proceeds will be going to charity, it seems like the celebrities will have to follow the advice of: Don’t Look Down!

Stand Up To Cancer will air on Channel 4 on November 3 from 7pm. Celebrity Gogglebox is on at 8.30pm and 9.30pm as part of the show.

