Stephen Graham signs up for Celebrity Gogglebox with his famous wife as fans hail ‘best news ever’

Stephen Graham will be part of an upcoming Celebrity Gogglebox special, it has been confirmed.

The Bodies actor will be joined by his wife and children for a Stand Up To Cancer special on Channel 4 later this week.

A social media post informed Instagram users: “Say hello to actors @stephengraham1973, @waltersgraham and their children Grace and Alfie, who will be joining #Gogglebox for this Friday’s @SU2CUK special!”

Meanwhile, delighted fans have hailed the couch potato critic appearance, announced on Tuesday (October 31) afternoon as the “best news ever” and “an absolute treat”.

Stephen Graham poses on the red carpet alongside his wife and family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Stephen Graham’s wife?

Stephen is married to fellow performer Hannah Walters, who he has previously shared scenes on screen with.

The couple wed in 2008, and live in Leicestershire with Grace and Alfie.

It is believed they first started dating when they were training at the Rose Bruford College of Theatre & Performance.

How fans have reacted to Stephen Graham Celebrity Gogglebox news

Those leaving comments on the Insta upload made it clear they were over the moon about the casting of Line of Duty star Stephen and his loved ones.

“Best news ever!!!! Love these!!” gushed one enthusiastic fan in the comments section.

“Absolutely cannot wait. Love these guys. What an absolute treat,” wrote another.

A third said: “Oh wow how exciting – will def be watching!!”

While another thrilled social media user added: “Absolutely incredible this.”

“What a booking,” raved another happy viewers.

And someone else suggested: “This needs to be permanent!”

Hannah Walters, Stephen Graham’s wife, laughs in character in a scene from Boiling Point (Credit: BBC)

Elsewhere among the comments, fans also made mention on the occasions Stephen and Hannah have been co-stars.

“Just watched the first series of Time and they play husband and wife in that, never knew they were married in real life,” wrote one person.

“They also star together in This Is England,” chipped in another.

“And Boiling Point,” said a third fan, adding: “Now that’s something to watch, all done in one shot too, very clever.”

Furthermore, someone else brought up the family resemblance between Stephen and Hannah, and their kids.

“Wow Alfie is the image of Stephen and Grace is the image of Hannah,” they observed.

Celebrity Gogglebox for SU2C is on Channel 4 in two parts this Friday, November 3. The first episode airs for for half an hour from 8.30pm, and part two is on at 9.30pm.

