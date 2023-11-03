For tonight’s (October 3) episode of Celebrity Gogglebox, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier teams up with his father Jeff Brazier to help raise money for charity.

The upcoming episode will serve as a Stand Up To Cancer special.

Ahead of the show, the father-son duo discussed how the disease has heavily impacted their family. Bobby’s mum, reality star Jade Goody, died of cervical cancer at the age of 27. At the time of her death, Bobby was only five, while his younger brother Freddie was just four years old.

Bobby Brazier joins Celebrity Gogglebox: The cause is ‘incredibly close’ to their hearts

“We understand first-hand the impact cancer has on families. Doing Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer is supporting a cause that’s incredibly close to our hearts,” Jeff explained.

“Cancer affects so many lives, and it’s crucial to keep raising awareness and funds for research. Through laughter and shared moments, we hope to inspire others to stand up to cancer with us, knowing that every contribution brings us closer to beating this terrible disease.”

Bobby, who is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing, admitted he is “really looking forward” to participating on the show with his father, noting that “it’s for a great cause”.

He continued: “I can’t wait to just sit down in front to the TV and relax for once. It’s been a long time since we’ve sat in front of the TV and done nothing together.”

Bobby to pay tribute to his mum on Strictly?

When he’s not filming Celebrity Gogglebox with his dad, Bobby is performing on Strictly Come Dancing every Saturday night.

Partnered up with Dianne Buswell, the 20-year-old actor previously revealed that he might pay tribute to his mum during a dance.

When asked which songs he would like to dance to, Bobby told the MailOnline: “There’s a few – it depends on the mood. Saturday Love and also This Woman’s Worth by Maxwell – that would be beautiful, I’d hope to make people cry doing that.”

The soap star said he might dedicate the latter to Jade, stating: “Maybe I’ll dedicate that one [to my mum]. I haven’t thought about it, but maybe that one.”

Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer will air tonight on Channel 4 at 8.30pm and again at 9.30pm.

