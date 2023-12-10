The Celebrity Cyclone has been branded an anticlimax by I’m A Celebrity viewers.

Usually the viewers’ favourite trial of the series, the ITV show saw the final four – Josie Gibson, Sam Thompson, Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage – completing the trial.

However, as they headed back to camp revealing how much they enjoyed it, viewers took to Twitter to share their verdict. And it seems they think the top four completely it too easily.

Celebrity Cyclone verdict’s in…

Ant and Dec noted how the campmates seemed to cope brilliantly with the trial. They even expressed their surprise that the celebs didn’t get swept away by the final huge tidal wave that usually wipes all four finalists out.

One fan said: “Cyclone wasn’t as good. There must be a drought at the end with the waterfall at the end.” A second commented: “Wasn’t cyclone tamer this year? No final blast.”

“Massive disappointment this year. Even the cyclone was an anticlimax. Prob because Farge doesn’t like water. First, they buggered up our EU, and now ImACeleb has gone the same way,” said a third.

“That was a crap cyclone this year tbh,” another added. “They definitely went easier on this lot! That Celebrity Cyclone wasn’t what it normally is,” another user commented.

“I don’t wanna slate #ImaCeleb but that Celebrity Cyclone really didn’t have the same effect as previous years. The water didn’t slam them as much. I think they went easy because of Nigel’s medical history,” another then chipped in.

‘Most boring I’ve ever seen’

“Probably the most boring Celebrity Cyclone I’ve ever seen on @imacelebrity. What a shame,” one more fan added. “That was a boring cyclone,” another agreed.

“Most boring cyclone ever. The celebs have always been washed off their stars in the past – what happened this year?!” said another.

The comment come as complaints poured in over the I’m A Celebrity final amid fears from viewers Nigel Farage could win.

