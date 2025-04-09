A new feud could be bubbling under the surface in the Celebrity Big Brother house after eagle-eyed viewers clocked a tense – and frankly, disgusting – moment between Mickey Rourke and Patsy Palmer during last night’s Late & Live.

After the ITV1 episode, viewers were treated to more action from the famous house over on ITV2. And, during the ep, we were given a preview of tonight’s action…

The Hollywood actor was filmed brushing his teeth in the kitchen sink (Credit: ITV)

What did Mickey Rourke do in Big Brother?

The tension kicked off in the kitchen in a clip that aired on Late & Live last night (April 8). Cameras caught Hollywood actor Mickey, 72, brushing his teeth over the kitchen sink – right where housemates prep their food.

Cue a look of pure horror from EastEnders icon Patsy, 52, who stood nearby, visibly recoiling in disgust.

While Mickey carried on with his questionable hygiene habit, seemingly unaware of the chaos he was causing, Patsy’s expression said it all – one arched eyebrow and a death glare.

“The way Patsy was watching Mickey brushing his teeth in the kitchen sink… oh give mother her meditation session NOW,” one viewer quipped on Twitter.

Another added: “Mickey brushing his teeth in the kitchen sink while Angellica Bell and Patsy Palmer look on in disgust… this series is going to DELIVER!!”

“JoJo Siwa trying to stop Mickey Rourke from brushing his teeth over the kitchen dishes as Patsy Palmer heaves in the background. #CBBUK” A third chimed in.

Meanwhile, fans are already placing bets on a looming Patsy vs Mickey blow-up.

“Can sense a bust-up between Patsy and Mickey…” one viewer theorised.

However, some viewers defended the veteran actor.

“Can’t understand why people are grossed out by Mickey Rourke using the kitchen sink to brush his teeth. A sink is supposed to be cleaned regularly so what is the problem?” one viewer asked.

Patsy was seen side-eying the actor (Credit: ITV)

Concern for Mickey Rourke on Celebrity Big Brother

The kitchen moment wasn’t the only thing raising eyebrows. Many fans expressed concern over Mickey’s general behaviour in the house, noting that the Oscar-nominated actor appeared confused, disoriented and “lost”.

Mickey was the first housemate invited into Big Brother’s new Prize Room. However, he seemed baffled by the instructions and struggled to grasp the concept of the game.

“It’s so uncomfortable to watch Mickey because he genuinely doesn’t have a clue what’s going on – and not even in a funny way,” one viewer posted on Twitter.

“Mickey is so confused constantly. Is he okay to be left alone?” another queried.

“Poor Mickey he seems so lost,” a third viewer added.

During the game, Mickey was asked to choose between three power options – Immunity, Guardian Angel, or Killer Nomination.

He ultimately selected Guardian Angel, granting another housemate protection from eviction. However, viewers weren’t sure he entirely understood the stakes.

Meanwhile, during a heart-to-heart with housemate Trisha Goddard, Mickey opened up about the emotional toll of the experience.

“This is not easy here for me,” The actor admitted. “I decided to isolate and live alone and not have any relationships about six years ago. So, a lot of good stuff is coming to me from just being alone.”

Later, Mickey was seen nodding off alone on the sofa, further prompting viewer concern.

