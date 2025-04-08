Celebrity Big Brother viewers in shock u-turn over Mickey Rourke following ’emotional’ scenes

Celebrity Big Brother viewers may have been calling to get Mickey Rourke out 24 hours ago, but it seems for a lot, their opinions have already changed.

On last night’s live launch (April 7) the Hollywood star had quite a controversial entrance. As he stepped onto the stage he immediately eyed up host AJ Odudu, and even pulled her close to him. Viewers were immediately “disgusted” by his behaviour and predicted he would walk within days.

But tonight’s show (April 8) showed Mickey more relaxed. And while he still clearly had no idea what was going on, viewers felt they were seeing another side to him.

Mickey did not know what was going on in the show (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother viewers ‘surprised’ by Mickey Rourke

Tonight, Mickey was the first contestant to go into the Prize Room, where he had to choose what to spend some of the winnings on. He chose to purchase a blender for Danny, and a takeaway for Chris (He thought he was getting him a scooter).

Then he got brought into the secret part of the room where he got to pick between three huge prizes. There was immunity, killer nomination or an angel immunity prize. And he selected the angel prize to give someone else immunity.

This immediately shocked viewers, but it was his conversation with Trisha Goddard that had viewers “emotional”.

Trisha opened up to Mickey about living with stage four cancer, and Mickey assured her he would keep her in his prayers.

Fans took to social media to express their shock at the sudden change in behaviour, with some adamant that he could be the one “to make” the show.

Trisha opened up to Mickey about living with cancer (Credit: ITV)

Viewers in shock U-turn over Mickey Rourke

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “That conversation between Mickey and Trisha made me feel a little emotional.”

Another added: “Mickey may actually be a stand up champ. Judged him too harshly.”

“Mickey Rourke. You either love him or hate him. I have done both in the space of 24 hours. Tonight, he is entertaining.”

A surprised viewer penned: “I hope I’m wrong but Rourke may be the one to make this season entertaining.”

Despite the change in opinions, some viewers are still wary over him after the launch episode.

One wrote: “I want to like him, but the way he acted with AJ made me so uncomfortable. I hope he proves us all wrong and lasts.”

The opinions u-turn is proof that just about anything could happen on a reality TV show.

