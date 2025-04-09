Star of Celebrity Big Brother Patsy Palmer has revealed her real name, leaving fans shocked.

The EastEnders star, 52, known to the public for playing the iconic role of Bianca Jackson in the BBC soap opera, is currently a housemate in the latest series of Celebrity Big Brother.

The actress entered the most famous house in Britain on Monday (April 7) night during its launch. And already, she’s disclosed that she wasn’t assigned Patsy Palmer at birth…

Patsy entered the Big Brother house on Monday (Credit: ITV)

What is Patsy Palmer’s real name?

During last night’s Celebrity Big Brother aftershow, Late & Live, ITV shared a mini clip of tonight’s episode.

Within the clip, comedian Donna Preston told Patsy while in the kitchen: “It’s crazy that I’m talking to you, Bianca. Patsy Palmer, obviously.”

She added: “Great name, really great name.”

In response, Patsy said: “My name’s not really Patsy Palmer though. It’s Julie.” Completely gobsmacked, Donna jokingly told the actress to “[bleep] off”.

Questioning why she settled for Patsy Palmer, she shared it’s her mother’s name. She stated that “everyone at home” still calls Patsy by her birth name. However, she doesn’t mind how people refer to her.

Patsy adopted her mother’s maiden name, Palmer, and the pet name she gave her, Patsy.

Donna is so real for that reaction because what do you mean Patsy Palmer isn’t her real name?! #CBBUK #BBLL pic.twitter.com/Kxzj7FXN9w — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 8, 2025

Why did Patsy Palmer change her name?

Patsy’s assigned name at birth was Julie Julie Anne Harris before getting married in 2000 and changing it to Julie Merkell.

When she debuted as an actress in the 1980s, an American actress with the exact same name was already established.

The US star had already begun carving out a career in the 1940s before dying in 2013.

Patsy’s real name is Julie (Credit; ITV)

Fans reaction

Following Patsy’s exchange with Donna, viewers were left shocked about her real name.

“I was today years old when I found out Patsy Palmer is a stage name and her real name is Julie,” one user wrote on X.

“What I didn’t know that,” another person shared.

“What do you mean her names not patsy!!” a third remarked.

“Wow,” a fourth said.

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother star Daley Thompson to be eliminated first as bookies deliver savage verdict

Are you watching this year’s CBB? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!