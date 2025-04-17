Former Celebrity Big Brother star James Jordan has hit out at the 2025 stars currently residing in the ITV house.

The brand-new series of the ITV show is currently underway – and it has not disappointed. This week saw Trisha Goddard become the latest celeb to get the boot.

However, former star James Jordan has now shared his complaints about the new series and said that the housemates need to “get a grip”.

The former star has shared his thoughts (Credit: ITV)

James Jordan slams Celebrity Big Brother 2025

Strictly star James Jordan appeared on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2014 and 2017. However, it appears he thinks the show has gone downhill since his time in the famous house.

Speaking exclusively to ED! on behalf of Betway, the TV star slammed the programme and insisted that he wants to “see ITV be tougher on these celebrities”.

“It’s too easy for the housemates. They’re not making anything hard for them. They didn’t pass a shopping task but they’re still getting loads of food,” he said, after Chris Hughes was given a mammoth Chinese takeaway as a reward.

Patsy has been struggling (Credit: ITV)

James ‘wants to see it tough’

James added: “I want to see it tough on these celebrities. When I went in there, I wanted to be pushed and I wanted to see how people react when they’re really hungry. They’re not hungry!

“They’re not struggling. But ITV will think if they enforce stricter rules, they’re being too cruel. That’s why the show isn’t as good as it once was, in my opinion.”

With plenty of housemates finding it tough, James could be referring to several 2025 stars.

EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer has made it clear she wanted to leave earlier this week, instead of Trisha.

TV legend Angellica Bell also sparked concern when she broke down in a moment of confrontation with Patsy.

Asked if he found Big Brother hard, James swiped: “No, and any celebrity who says it’s the hardest thing they’ve ever done needs a reality check.

“You get paid good money for three weeks to sit around with a load of people. You might not get on with everyone but you’re getting paid. It’s not that tough. There are people working 12 to 16 hours a day desperate to put food on the table for their family and you’re complaining about getting paid thousands to sit around? Get a grip!”

James claims Ella ‘didn’t do her research’ (Credit: ITV)

James takes ‘swipe’ at Ella

Meanwhile, TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise has cried on several occasions – and James reckons “she’s not doing herself any favours”.

Talking about the Chris Hughes and JoJo situation, James said: “She’s [Ella] clearly done her research before going in and I think she was hoping to get the attention of Chris.

“But Chris is no fool and I think he’s latched on to JoJo because she has a huge following. Whereas Ella is a TOWIE star and doesn’t have the right level of fame. Ella is making it a little too obvious she’s annoyed at Chris and JoJo’s flirtation and she’s shown her hand a little bit.”

As for who he’s tipping to win, James added: “I like Daley Thompson. He’s a nice, normal guy and has gone in there and just been himself.”

CBB is on ITV1 tonight (April 17) at 9pm.

