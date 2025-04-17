Celebrity Big Brother fans turn on Patsy Palmer as they call out her ‘disrespectful’ behaviour

Celebrity Big Brother fans have called out an “ungrateful” Patsy Palmer following Trisha Goddard’s eviction.

The EastEnders legend is one of many famous faces taking part in the latest series of the ITV show. Patsy has joined the likes of Chris Hughes Danny Beard to live in the iconic house for a few weeks.

However, following Trisha shock eviction, fans have slammed Patsy for her “disrespectful” behaviour.

Trisha was evicted this week (Credit: ITV)

Patsy Palmer saved on Celebrity Big Brother

Earlier this week, TV icon Trisha became the latest celeb to get evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

After going head-to-head with Jack P. Shepherd and Patsy, she ended up receiving the fewest number of votes to be saved – and was booted from the show.

However, as Trisha left Patsy appeared to be unhappy with the result.

“I am gutted. Sorry, I do love you all so much, but I just, I am,” she told her fellow housemates.

Mum-of-four Patsy added: “I was hoping that people would see ‘Oh she’s really missing her kids, don’t vote for her.'”

The actress then picked up a banana and spoke to it like it were a phone, and said: “Listen be home soon.”

Patsy has not left fans fuming (Credit: ITV)

Party slammed for being ‘ungrateful’

But fans have now slammed Patsy for how she acted following Trisha’s exit.

“I find it so disrespectful when a housemate complains they didn’t leave when a housemate that just left really wanted to stay. Like Michael & Trisha loved being there & appreciated it meanwhile Mickey, Patsy & Jack complained it wasn’t them that left… Ungrateful,” fumed one person on X.

Another person declared: “Patsy is like a dementor, she drains the life out of me every time she’s on the screen. One of the most disappointing celeb housemates ever on CBB.”

A third then penned: “As much as I love THEEE Patsy Palmer.. i can’t keep hearing her say how much she wants to go or time to go faster.”

JoJo on Patsy ‘bringing her down’

Later on in the episode, JoJo Siwa spoke about Patsy and admitted she finds it “hard” to connect to her.

In the Diary Room, she said: “I think I feel sad. Cause I think she’s the only one that really hoped it didn’t go that way, you know what i mean? Like, I think Patsy wanted it to go the other way, and I think jack doesn’t care.

She continued: “I was watching tonight – I was watching Patsy – and I was like, ‘I cannot fathom feeling like that’.

“I know Patsy wished she’d gone home. And I think that’s really hard to see, because there are so many people that do want to be here, and be here till the end.

“I think she’s an angel, but I find it the hardest to be close to Patsy. I feel like every time I talk to Patsy I feel down, I feel down after. Maybe it’s just her tone… I just feel like she’s sad.”

