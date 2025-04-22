The Celebrity Big Brother 2025 housemate who is the favourite to win has been revealed – and it’s good news for soap fans.

Since the latest series – hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best – premiered earlier this month, it has not disappointed. As well as several iconic moments, it has also made plenty of headlines.

From Mickey Rourke’s problematic behaviour to Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa’s close friendship, it’s been a series to watch.

This week though, one person will be crowned the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 winner. And now, the bookies have named Jack P Shepherd as the favourite to win.

Jack is the new favourite to win (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 favourite to win revealed

So far on Celebrity Big Brother, viewers have chosen to evict the likes of Michael Fabricant, Trisha Goddard and Daley Thompson – who left last week.

American star Mickey Rourke also left after he was removed following his behaviour in the house.

And with the final just around the corner, according to the bookies at Grosvenor Sport, Jack P Shepherd is the current favourite to win with odds of 13/8.

Jack – who has played David Platt on ITV’s Coronation Street for 25 years – has been up for eviction twice.

“Jack P Shepherd has leapfrogged into the lead as the new 13/8 favourite. From an outsider at 20/1 just a week ago to topping the market, Jack’s now got the backing of both punters and Corrie fans,” said Simon Kew, spokesperson for Grosvenor Sport.

He added: “His ability to survive two evictions and his growing popularity suggests real momentum behind him now.”

JoJo and Chris’ relationship has divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother star ‘has slipped in the rankings’

Betway also revealed that Drag Race star Danny Beard (7/4) is currently in second place to win. Meanwhile, American star JoJo Siwa (11/4) is the third favourite.

Simon pointed out how JoJo has “slipped slightly” due to her friendship with Chris.

He said: “JoJo Siwa has slipped slightly in the rankings to 11/4, now third favourite. Despite the dip, she’s still very much in the race.

“Her energetic personality and blossoming friendship with Chris Hughes have kept her in the spotlight – though some housemates have begun questioning whether it’s genuine or strategic.”

Ella could be the next to leave (Credit: ITV)

Who is at the bottom?

Comedian Donna Preston (6/1) and Chris (16/1) find themselves in the middle of the pack, while The One and Only singer Chesney Hawkes (20/1) and Patsy Palmer (20/1) are just behind.

Sadly for TV presenter Angellica Bell and TOWIE’s Ella Rae Wise, they find themselves at the bottom of the pile with odds of 50/1 to win.

Simon said: “At the bottom of the market, Angellica Bell and Ella Rae Wise remain the longshots at 50/1 apiece. Angellica started strong at 14/1 but has struggled to stand out in recent episodes.

“Ella Rae, once a 13/2 hopeful, has seen her support collapse after failing to connect with viewers and drawing criticism for remarks aimed at JoJo and Chris.”

