Inside CBB star Louis Walsh’s explosive feuds as his A-list friendships hang by a thread: ‘He will regret how he’s come across’

Louis Walsh has already caused quite a stir with his CBB rants, likely leaving his VIP friendships in shreds.

The former X Factor judge has made it very clear that he isn’t afraid of burning bridges, regardless of the consequences, during his time in the house.

Louis has chimed in on countless of his celebrity friendships, slating a number of star-studded names including James Corden and Simon Cowell. Now, brand and culture expert Nick Ede exclusively weighs in on his “ticking time-bomb” behaviour…

Louis Walsh has ruffled feathers with his rude behaviour (Credit: ITV / Celebrity Big Brother)

Louis Walsh slams celebrity friendships

Since appearing on the show, Louis has been compared to former CBB star Kim Woodburn and has even been dubbed a “ticking time bomb” as viewers anticipate his next celebrity rant.

So far, Louis has criticised James Corden for name-dropping and branded Jedward “vile”, but his negative comments haven’t ended there.

Louis left viewers reeling as he appeared to throw close friend Sharon Osbourne under the bus during her Celebrity Big Brother nominations, claiming he had nothing to do with the decisions she made during her secret mission.

He and Sharon were also heard ranting about presenter James Corden, chat show host Ellen Degeneres and fashion mogul Anna Wintour. But the star really raised eyebrows as he slammed fellow X Factor judge and TV boss Simon Cowell.

Louis fumed that he hadn’t spoken to Simon in years, as Sharon exclaimed that Simon needed to “change”. Louis said: “I haven’t talked to him at all, nothing. Zero.”

He even criticised his own act, Jedward, describing them as “vile” before stating: “I got £5 million from them. I swear on my mother’s life. They were vile. But they were novelty. It was great for the show. It was all about the show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Jedward hit back at Louis Walsh

Since then, Jedward have hit back at Louis Walsh, with the help of Gemma Collins.

The trio took to social media to bash Louis. Jedward stated on Gemma’s Instagram story: “You’ve got to stand up for yourself when someone tries to throw you under the bus.”

The twins described Louis as “spiteful and disrespectful” before calling him a “cold-hearted [bleep]”. John and Edward also claimed Louis failed to send them flowers when their mum died in 2019.

They even alluded to Louis Walsh’s feuds with Girls Aloud and Boyzone. Louis had called Ronan Keating a pretty rude word during his analysis of him in the Jedward-ranting episode of CBB. Louis said about Ronan: “He’s such a [bleep]. Everybody thinks he’s a lovely guy, do you know what I mean? He hasn’t had a hit record since I left. He sacked me.”

Louis’ hot takes haven’t stopped there, with the star gossiping about Take That in last night’s episode (March 13). He said of band member Jason Orange: “He only did a bit of dancing. It was Gary [Barlow] and Mark [Owen] who led the vocals. Mark’s got old, he has got very old.”

The star has often been seen gossiping (Credit: ITV / Celebrity Big Brother)

‘He will regret how he’s come across’

With Louis’ celebrity friendships unravelling before our eyes, brand and culture expert Nick Ede has weighed in on the star’s behaviour.

He exclusively told ED!: “I think Louis, when he first came in with Sharon, was entertaining and funny and his mean characteristics were brushed off as just a bit of bitchy fun – but as the show has progressed I think he is just being himself.

As an older person he’s being unfiltered, which makes great TV but can damage his reputation.

“As an older person he’s being unfiltered, which makes great TV but can damage his reputation.”

Nick went on to say: “I think he is going to have to mend a few relationships and speak to people one-to-one to get on their good side when he’s out.”

He concluded: “I think he will regret how he has come across. He’s always been the one who has been portrayed as the nice one against ‘Mr Nasty’ Simon Cowell, but now he has come across as nasty which I don’t think he will be happy with.”

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK

Read more: CBB fans baffled by stars ‘dramatic’ behaviour as Sharon Osbourne leaves

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Thursday, March 14) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.