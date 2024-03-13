Celebrity Big Brother: Fans baffled by the housemates’ ‘cringe’ behaviour as Sharon Osbourne leaves: ‘Bit much’

Celebrity Big Brother tonight (Wednesday, March 13) saw the stars say goodbye to Sharon Osbourne as her time in the house came to an end.

The former X-Factor star was thrown a goodbye tea party – however, fans of the show thought it was all bit much.

The celebs said goodbye to Sharon tonight (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother tonight: Sharon says goodbye

Tonight’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother was Sharon’s last.

To say goodbye, a tea party was thrown in Sharon’s honour, with cakes, scones, and all sorts of treats available.

As they sat down, Sharon paid tribute to her housemates.

“I’ve had a great time, met new friends and I’m gonna watch you all on your paths… and may all your dreams come true,” she said.

In heartwarming scenes, the housemates gave speeches, toasting Sharon and her time in the house.

Sharon was touched by the housemates speeches (Credit: ITV)

Sharon Osbourne breaks down in tears

Standing up, an emotional Fern Britton raised a toast, saying: “You’ve navigated a life that has been full of excitement and also tribulations and you’ve always emerged tremendously gracious and very well loved.”

Zeze Millz was also amongst the celebs who toasted Sharon, thanking her for saving her from being up for eviction and for her kind words.

Louis Walsh also paid tribute to Sharon, warning her that if she didn’t stop crying, he would.

Speaking in the diary room later on, Sharon gushed over her time in the house.

“It’s just been so better than I could’ve ever imagined,” she said.

Sharon’s ‘wake’ had viewers a little baffled (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother tonight: Fans criticse housemates’ goodbyes

Whilst the housemates seemed to be very emotional over Sharon leaving – fans were quick to criticise them. Many thought that the celebs were being very overly dramatic about her exit.

“This is all a bit much isn’t it? She’s not dying,” one fan tweeted.

“They’re acting like she’s dead…,” another said. “I thought I was at Sharon’s wake then!!” a third wrote.

“This praise of Sharon is a bit cringe. The formality,” another said. “Do the housemates think Sharon is dying tonight???? What is happening,” a fifth tweeted.

However, some fans were as sad as the housemates.

“Sharon will be missed,” one fan said. “I just miss Sharon already,” another said.

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother tonight: Fans gutted as Lauren Simon is evicted and Sharon Osbourne leaves

Celebrity Big Brother continues tomorrow (Thursday, March 14) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.