Celebrity Big Brother star Louis Walsh’s biggest ‘feuds’ – from Cat Deeley and Ronan Keating to Cheryl

Celebrity Big Brother star Louis Walsh is no stranger to a celebrity feud it seems.

Throughout the years, the famously loose-lipped X Factor judge has shared exactly what’s on his mind – and doesn’t care who knows it! A music mogul who’s managed the likes of Boyzone and Girls Aloud, Louis became a household name thanks to his role on music competition shows in the noughties. And with Louis back on screens for the new Celebrity Big Brother series, fans can expect some serious drama!

However, along the way, it’s fair to say Louis has put his foot in it plenty of times and caused blazing rifts and feuds. But which pop star claimed Louis tried to “ruin” them? And which This Morning star did Louis rip into? Keep reading to find out!

The TV star is no stranger to a celeb spat (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity Big Brother: Louis Walsh ‘feud’ with Ronan Keating

Back in the day, Louis was determined to find the Irish version of Take That – and he eventually formed Boyzone which included Ronan Keating. And when Ronan decided to go solo Louis managed the Irish pop star. Ronan went on to bag a number one tune with Life is a Rollercoaster in 2000 as well as release a smash hit album.

But Ronan and Louis ended up parting ways – which was reportedly followed by a bitter feud. At the time Louis allegedly said: “He wasn’t the most talented one – he’s not a great singer and he’s got no personality.”

Ronan claimed Louis ‘tried to ruin’ him (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Ronan later told Closer magazine: “That man absolutely tried to ruin me and if he thinks we can ever hug and make up he can forget it. I haven’t heard from him in three years and I wouldn’t have a problem if I never saw him again. He’s not a nice character.”

However, the pair were apparently on speaking terms again by March 2008. But in 2012, Louis lashed out at Ronan during an interview with Q Magazine, branding him “talentless and spoiled”.

Louis said: “His head got turned by having nice hotels and chauffeur-driven cars, and he thought he could write songs,” claiming fame had gone to his head.

Louis used to manage the chart-topping girlband (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Girls Aloud

The alleged feud between Louis and the ladies from Girls Aloud reportedly dates back to the early 2000s. According to singer Kimberley Walsh, Louis, who was in charge of the group between 2002 and 2004, allegedly applauded the stars for “not being fat anymore” back in 2004.

In a 2017 interview with BUILD Series LDN, Kimberly said: “We were doing our video for Love Machine in 2004 and Louis waltzed in and said to us, ‘Oh, none of you are fat anymore. Brilliant, that’s great.'”

She added: “Obviously in Louis’ head he did have an issue with some of our sizes but I think he thought it best not to comment in public – but he did in private.”

The pair often bickered on X Factor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity Big Brother: Louis Walsh ‘feud’ with Cheryl

Girls Aloud member Cheryl and Louis ended up becoming co-judges on the X Factor – but the pair reportedly still hadn’t patched things up and viewers often saw them bicker. What’s more, in 2019, he took aim at Cheryl’s vocals, claiming she “lip-syncs for her life”. Speaking to the Daily Star, Louis was asked about Cheryl possibly returning to The X Factor.

He said: “X Factor as a contestant? As a contestant she would be good. I don’t know if she could win.”

He went on: “She doesn’t mime. It’s called lip-syncing… lip-sync for your life.”

And in December last year, Louis admitted to Ladbrokes Live: “I don’t have a relationship with Cheryl, I don’t bother.”

He added: “I haven’t seen her, I haven’t heard from her. We didn’t get on great on X Factor because she didn’t get the fun of it. She didn’t understand that side of it.”

Cat’s X Factor comment didn’t impress Louis (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley

Back in 2017, Cat appeared to suggest that The X Factor should be axed. She said: “I think every big show like that [X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent] is cyclical. They are hugely successful and then people get bored, and then they put them away for a bit, then they miss them, then they bring them back.”

However, judge Louis wasn’t too impressed with the This Morning star’s comment. And he soon clapped back at the Brummie star. “I think the truth is, Cat would love to be hosting the show but we have already got Dermot O’Leary and he is the best in the business,” he told The Mirror.

Louis went on: “She can stay on Sky 1 where nobody is watching. It is a bit of the green-eyed monster from Cat. Sorry Cat, we don’t need you.”

Gary and Louis were judges on the X Factor (Credit: ITV)

Take That and Gary Barlow ‘feud’ with Louis Walsh

Louis very rarely holds his tongue – especially when it comes to his band’s rivals… And in 2019, he made a claim that Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams were the two singers that made Take That. He told Kate Thornton on BBC Radio 2: “If you’ve got two great singers and three OK singers, you get away with it. That’s all you need – look at Take That! Gary and Rob, they were Take That.”

Louis and Gary were also co-judges on The X Factor. Viewers often saw the pair bicker, only amping up the feud rumours. In one notable headed exchange on live TV, Gary told Louis: “Get back in your cage.”

And in 2013, Gary was said to be leaving the ITV show. But Louis was reportedly not impressed claiming he’s “taking the money and then running”. As The Mirror reported, Louis is said to have told an insider: “I’ve sussed him out. He’s taking the mickey.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

