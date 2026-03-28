Britain’s Got Talent fans ‘done’ with show after it becomes too ‘predictable’ and ‘repetitive’: ‘So boring now’

Britain’s Got Talent viewers were left questioning the show’s future on Saturday night (March 28), as complaints flooded in over how “predictable” the long-running ITV competition has become.

As the latest round of auditions aired, fans took to social media to share their frustrations, with many suggesting the format now feels overly familiar. While the performances themselves sparked mixed reactions, it was the judging panel and overall structure of the show that drew the most criticism.

Similar acts are seen each week (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Britain’s Got Talent has become too ‘predictable’

The episode featured a range of acts, including Mizuki Shinagawa, who impressed with an aerial ribbon routine, and the Key Voices choir, who delivered an emotional performance early on.

There was also a surprise moment when KSI recognised viral saxophonist Sergey Stepanov, better known as Epic Sax Guy, and embraced him on stage. Sergey previously performed with SunStroke Project at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017.

Despite the variety on offer – from singers and dancers to magicians and novelty performers – viewers argued the formula now feels repetitive. Some pointed out that each episode seems to follow the same pattern, with emotional backstories and predictable judging reactions.

Fans want to see something new (Credit: ITV)

One viewer wrote: “Awful lot of emotion seems to be used to judge these days.”

Another commented: “These choirs are ten a penny. Yawn.”

A third added: “Seen the dangling on a silk act a million times. This could be any season ever of BGT.”

A fourth questioned whether the show has run its course, writing: “Am I the only one done with BGT? This guy just now got a Golden Buzzer, yes a nice singer, but it has become so repetitive and predictable. The music cues, shots of the judges, the chicken soup for the soul feeling. So boring now in 2026. Is it just me?”

Fans think the show is too ‘boring’ and ‘predictable’ now (Credit: ITV)

Golden Buzzer choice divides fans

Ted Hill’s Golden Buzzer moment also divided opinion. The contestant, who has autism, promised something “never before seen” before delivering a presentation-style comedy routine using a laptop and screen. Drawing on his experience giving science talks in schools, he quickly won over the panel with his quirky humour.

During his set, Ted joked that Simon Cowell was only his “third” favourite Simon and turned his attention to KSI, prompting laughter from the judges and audience. His routine centred on reinventing the phonetic alphabet, offering absurd alternatives such as “aye” for A and “heebies jeebies” for H.

Ted’s hilarious presentation won over the audience (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec were visibly entertained as they watched from the sidelines, eventually pressing their Golden Buzzer to send Ted straight through to the live shows

However, not all viewers were convinced. Some accused the judges of “fake laughing”, with Amanda Holden singled out in particular. Others questioned whether the Golden Buzzer moment came too early in the series

Despite the backlash, many praised Ted’s confidence and originality, with his audition becoming one of the most talked-about moments of the night

Read more: ‘Completely disagree!’ Complaints pour in following ‘dreadful’ Britain’s Got Talent act

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!

Watch Britain’s Got Talent next Saturday, April 4, at 5.45pm and catch up on ITVX.