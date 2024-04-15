Blue Lights’ Siân Brooke in profile: Her award-winning husband, real link to police force, and cause that’s close to her heart

Siân Brooke returns as Grace Ellis in Blue Lights series 2, and she has a real life connection to the police force.

The actress plays a police recruit, who works one of the hardest beats on the block in Belfast’s police force. Being a frontline response cop comes with unique pressures and dangers. As we saw in the brilliant first series last year.

It’s no wonder the series has already been renewed for a third and fourth series. And that’s largely thanks to Siân Brooke’s relatable character, and her totally understandable feelings for partner Stevie Neil (Martin McCann).

In real life, Siân is very happily married to her award-winning husband, with whom she has two children. Here’s everything you need to know about Blue Lights actress Siân Brooke.

Siân Brooke and Martin McCann return as Grace and Stevie in Blue Lights series 2 (Credit: Two Cities Television/Christopher Barr)

Who plays Grace Ellis in Blue Lights?

Actress Siân Brooke portrays Grace Ellis in Blue Lights series 1 and 2.

She first played the role in series 1, which aired on BBC One in March 2023. The six-parter was a huge hit, and followed three new recruits to Belfast’s police force.

ED! nominated the series for Stand-Out Drama of 2o23, but it was pipped to the post by Happy Valley! Happy Valley won Stand-Out Drama of 2023 by 60% of the votes.

In series 1, probationer Grace had made a huge career change from social worker to police officer. Unable to separate her head from her heart, she tried to help a fellow single mother, whose son has fallen in with a notorious gang.

Siân said at the time: “Grace has a 17-year-old son and is juggling being a mum, a single parent, and learning to do a new, challenging job at the same time.”

In series 2, her son isn’t living at home anymore as he’s at university. A year into the job, Grace and the team are now faced with a drug-fuelled crime wave that leads them into a loyalist estate. Meanwhile, a violent clash puts Stevie and Grace’s working relationship at risk.

What else has Blue Lights actress Siân Brooke been in?

Actress Siân Brooke has been on our screens 2002, when she played Krista in dinosaur drama Dinotopia. She later went on to play Laura in Rik Mayall comedy All About George, and Lori in the 2007 drama Cape Wrath.

The Welsh TV star has also popped up in the likes of A Touch of Frost, Foyle’s War, Hotel Babylon, The Fixer, Midsomer Murders, Vexed, and Doc Martin.

More recently, TV viewers will recognise Siân Brooke from her role as Megan McKee in No Return, opposite Sheridan Smith. She is also known for playing Karen Newman in Trying, and the ill-fated heir-producing Queen Aemma Arryn in House of the Dragon.

She played Cressida Dick in the hard-hitting drama Stephen, Claire McCall in Guilt, and Deirdre Young in Good Omens.

Other notable roles include Eurus in Sherlock, Sophia Cracroft in The Terror, Siân in Doctor Foster, Natalie Brown in The Moorside, and Martine in Not Safe for Work.

She’s appeared in films including Body of Water, The Cure, Radioactive, and Pond Life. Siân has also appeared in multiple theatre productions, and radio shows.

Sheridan Smith as Kathy, and Siân Brooke as Megan in No Return (Credit: ITV1)

How old is Siân Brooke? Why did she change her name?

Siân Brooke was born Siân Elizabeth Phillips in 1980, and is currently 43 years of age.

She changed her name to avoid confusion with Welsh actress Siân Phillips. She reportedly chose the surname Brooke after an English Civil War general Lord Brooke who was killed at Lichfield, where she was born.

Where is she from? Is she Welsh?

Siân Brooke was born in Lichfield, Staffordshire, but identifies as Welsh. Both her parents are Welsh.

The youngest of three siblings, Siân is the daughter of a police officer and a teacher.

She went to The Friary School in Lichfield, before becoming passionate about acting and joining the Lichfield Youth Theatre at the age of 11. She later became a member of the National Youth Theatre, and subsequently trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). Siân graduated in 2002.

Siân Brooke and her husband Bill Buckhurst attending the press night of his production of The Time Traveller’s Wife in 2023 (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Who is the husband of Blue Lights star Siân Brooke?

Actress Siân Brooke is married to her husband Bill Buckhurst. Bill is an award-winning theatre, TV and film director, who started out as an actor.

He’s served as a director on Hollyoaks since 2022, directing 10 episodes.

His recent production of Dave Malloy’s Ghost Quartet at the Boulevard Theatre received the 2020 Off West End Award for Best Director of a Musical.

His production of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd transferred to the West End and Barrow Street Theatre, NYC, where it won multiple awards.

In 2021, he directed Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders in Sister Act The Musical, at London’s Hammersmith Apollo. He also directed his wife Siân in his debut feature film, Pond Life.

Bill trained as an actor and performed at the RSC, the West End, Royal Court, Shakespeare’s Globe and on film and TV. His TV roles include performances in Murphy’s Law, MI-5, Holby City, Coronation Street, Bad Girls, and EastEnders. His most notable film role is probably Ronson in the James Bond film Skyfall.

Does Siân Brooke have children?

Siân and her husband Bill have two children together. They have two sons – Archie Buckhurst , and Ben Buckhurst.

The family live together in south-west London, with her super cute pooch.

The actress often posts sweet pictures of her family life on her official Instagram page, where she describes herself as “Midlander. Moma. Pretender.”

Her work for The Glacier Trust

The Blue Lights actress is a volunteer ambassador for the climate change adaptation charity The Glacier Trust. She joined the cause in 2017.

Talking about the charity, she said: “Climate change is so often talked about as something that will have an impact ‘in the future’, but it is already affecting people’s lives and we need to help them today.

“The Glacier Trust is doing this in Nepal, enabling some of the most remote Himalayan communities to adapt to the changing conditions; it is great to be involved. We need to do more to raise awareness and support for those already suffering from climate change.”

How is Blue Lights star Siân Brooke linked to the police in real life?

Siân Brooke is the daughter of a policeman who worked his way up from neighbourhood bobby to CID. So she recognised aspects of the police world in Blue Lights.

Speaking to the Independent, she said: “It was normal for me, seeing my dad going out with his uniform on then coming back for a cuppa and some banter with his colleagues.”

However, she admits she never worried about her dad’s safety, adding: “I was quite naive. He only told us the things that happened later. ‘Oh, my God, you were dealing with that?’ But he had integrity, honesty and tried to make his small part of the world a bit better, like Grace. And he absolutely loves the show, thankfully.”

Talking about the current state of policing, Siân said: “Policing is in a very odd place at the moment. It’s been saddening and shocking to hear what’s been happening. Community policing is the biggest thing: more funding and more presence, getting to know your people and area. But they don’t need me telling them what to do. I’ll leave it to the experts.”

Siân Brooke says her retired copper dad approves of Blue Lights (Credit: Two Cities Television)

Blue Lights series 2: Do Grace and Stevie get together?

The second series of Blue Lights lands on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.

Talking about the new series, Siân suggested that more shocking twists are yet to come after the devastating death of Richard Dormer’s character Gerry.

She told Radio Times: “It’s a worry that you might be next, and you never know. After series 1 with Gerry, you just don’t know what’s going to happen. If I had a pound for every time someone said, ‘Why did they kill off Gerry?’ and, ‘Are Stevie and Grace going to get together?’, I would be a millionaire!

“When series 2 landed on our laps we were all looking through it, thinking, am I going to survive? But you’ll have to wait and see!”

On the will-they-won’t-they relationship between Stevie and Grace, she added: “In series 2, they’ve decided to follow their heads not their hearts and concentrate on their job. But whether they’re successful in that, you’ll have to find out!”

Blue Lights series 2 kicks off on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One. Series 1 is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

