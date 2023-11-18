Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Vote for this year’s Stand-Out Drama

The Entertainment Daily Awards are back for 2023 and we’re ready to celebrate some truly outstanding television. You know the drill by now: we want readers to vote for this year’s Stand-Out Drama.

Last year, ITV‘s bomb disposal drama Trigger Point scored full points with Entertainment Daily readers and secured the gong. It beat out high-profile rivals such as Peaky Blinders and The Split in a tough category.

This year’s category is just as tough, but who are the contenders?

Our contenders for 2023’s Stand-Out Drama are Happy Valley, The Sixth Commandment, The Long Shadow, The Reckoning, Love & Death, Time and Blue Lights.

Happy Valley’s final season was a lot for Detective Sergeant Catherine Cawood, but did it impress you? (Credit: ED!)

The third and final season of Happy Valley hit screens this year, with the acclaimed drama returning to Yorkshire for one last time as Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) nears retirement. As we discovered, the winding down of Cawood’s career didn’t quite mean the same thing for Calder Valley’s criminal activity.

New drama also makes the list, and 2023 went hard with the true crime dramas. The Sixth Commandment explored the 2015 murders of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in Buckinghamshire, and the subsequent 2019 trial of Ben Field.

The Long Shadow and The Reckoning went for more well-known true crime horror stories. The Long Shadow took on the harrowing tale of the five-year-long manhunt for Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe in the 1970s. Meanwhile The Reckoning told the story of prolific sex offender Jimmy Savile – a controversial one for the BBC to take on!

The BBC were brave to take on the tale of Jimmy Savile, but was it worth the risk? (Credit: ED!)

Also based on a true story comes a strong contender from across the pond. Love & Death told the remarkable story of Candy Montgomery, a 1970s housewife in Texas who bludgeoned to death the wife of the man she’d been having an affair with.

We didn’t expect the BAFTA award-winning Jimmy McGovern drama Time to make a sensational return in 2023 with a fresh set of heads attached. The new series explores life in a women’s prison, with a strong female-led cast. But can it shine a light to its hugely successful predecessor?

And finally, the Belfast-based (fictional!) crime drama Blue Lights rounds out the list. The drama sees three rookie police officers struggle with the realities of being part of the force.

Did this police triple act hit the mark for you? (Credit: ED!)

Vote for this year’s Stand-Out Drama in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2023 now.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Vote for your favourite stars, shows and soaps!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us who you’ve voted for!