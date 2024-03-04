Casualty legend Derek Thompson joins the cast of BBC One police drama Blue Lights in series 2

BBC One has revealed what Derek Thompson has been up since leaving Casualty – a part in series 2 of police drama Blue Lights.

TV fans were gutted last year when the actor announced he was leaving the medical drama after 37 years. Derek is the longest serving cast member, having played Charlie Fairhead since 1986 – in the first ever episode!

However, the character of Charlie will be written out this year. In fact, it’s understood that actor Derek has already finished filming and begun work on Blue Lights series 2.

Today (Monday, March 04, 2024), BBC One released the first picture of Derek Thompson in the cast of Blue Lights. Here’s everything you need to know about his upcoming role…

Derek Thompsom as Charlie Fairhead in Casualty (Credit: BBC/Alistair Heap)

Derek Thompson joins the cast of Blue Lights series 2

Belfast-born actor Derek Thompson, 75, has joined the cast of Blue Lights series 2. The 75-year-old will play retired cop Robin Graham in the upcoming BBC One series.

A new picture shows Derek in character as Robin. He is sporting a beard, and looking rather serious!

Robin will make his first appearance as a guest character in the second episode of the season. We’re told that his past and conscience catch up with him when trainee solicitor Jen Robinson investigates a decades old case – one that has dangerous implications for the present. Not enough bent copper, surely!?

Derek Thompson said: “I loved the first series of Blue Lights and thought, as did the majority of my friends and colleagues, that it was the best new TV series of last year. I was thrilled and excited when I got the invitation to take part in series two.”

He continued: “I was born in Belfast and was equally excited to travel over to work on the show and pleased to report, having read the scripts, that I’m sure the fans will love the second series every bit as much as the first. Greatly looking forward to it myself as I’m one of them.”

Robin will be Derek’s first role since leaving the cast of Casualty.

What else do we know about the series 2 of Blue Lights?

In the second series of Blue Lights, viewers will see Grace, Annie and Tommy are no longer rookies. They face a whole new set of challenges as they mature as police officers. Meanwhile, there’s a vacuum being filled by rival gangs.

The action will be set a year after the fall of the McIntyre crime gang – and a year after the tragic death of Constable Gerard. Constable Shane Bradley (newcomer Frank Blake) is drafted in to help, but his motivations are unclear.

When a young loyalist threatens to take over the city, an explosive situation arises. A major gangland feud is in the making, which could have devastating consequences for everyone.

Meanwhile, Tommy takes an interest in intelligence policing, while Grace (Siân Brooke) struggles with her feelings for Stevie (Martin McCann). And who can blame her? Nobody else can wax lyrical about food like he can!

Derek Thompson as Robin Graham in Blue Lights (Credit: Two Cities Television/Christopher Barr)

When is the Blue Lights series 2 start date?

Filming for Blue Lights series 2 took place in summer 2023 in and around Belfast, where the first season was also filmed and set. So we know the series is set to land sometime in 2024.

The exact start date for Blue Lights season 2 is yet to be announced, but we expect it to be in spring 2024.

Meanwhile, BBC One has renewed Blue Lights for season 3, and 4.

When does Derek Thompson leave Casualty?

Derek Thompson will be leaving Casualty in the coming months.

In May 2023, the veteran actor revealed he would be leaving the BBC drama after 37 years in the role of Charlie Fairhead.

Derek filmed until the autumn, and his final scenes as Charlie will air this year “in the culmination of a gripping exit storyline which will see the character front and centre of the action”.

He said at the time: “The time has come for me to hang up Charlie’s scrubs after the most wonderful 37 years. Charlie Fairhead was inspired by a real nurse – Pete Salt. Together with the writers and producers, I have tried to bring to Charlie the compassion, kindness, heroism and sound judgement that we all see and love in Pete. And I want to say thanks to Pete and everyone else over that time who has inspired me in bringing this character to life.”

Martin McCann as Stevie Neil, and Siân Brooke as Grace Ellis in Blue Lights series 2 (Credit: Two Cities Television/Christopher Barr)

What is Charlie Fairhead’s exit storyline?

Casualty has now kicked off Charlie Fairhead’s exit storyline. On Saturday, February 24, viewers saw police officer Harry arrest consultant Stevie for grievous bodily harm after she sedated a patient in fear he was going to attack nurse Cam.

The following week, new clinical nurse manager Siobhan wasn’t convinced by Harry’s actions… However, he defended himself and Charlie went along with it for the sake of their friendship.

Charlie later noticed that Harry was injured, and found a fragment of a tooth embedded in his wound. Suspicious, Charlie then asked Siobhan to look into the medical records of Harry’s wife Mel. Suspecting domestic abuse, Charlie believed Stevie’s fears about the couple and called the police, and Harry was later arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse.

Blue Lights series 2 will start later in 2024 on BBC One. Series 1 is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

