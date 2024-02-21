Blue Lights season 2: anticipated start, plot, returning and new returning cast

Blue Lights season 2 will be on our screens very soon in 2024.

The hit Belfast-set drama returns hot off the back of a critically-acclaimed first season. As Northern Ireland’s biggest drama of 2023, the show received a National Television Award nomination and a season 2 commission before season one even finished airing.

Here’s what you need to know about Blue Lights season 2, including the start date, plot and its new and returning cast.

Grace will fight her feelings for fellow officer Stevie in season 2 of Blue Lights (Credit: BBC/Two Cities Television)

What is the plot of Blue Lights season 2?

Set exactly a year after the dramatic conclusion of season 1, Grace, Annie and Tommy are no longer rookies. They face a whole new set of challenges as they mature as police officers.

The fall of the McIntyre gang has opened up a vacuum inside which rival gangs are competing for dominance – making police work more difficult than ever.

When a young loyalist threatens to take over the city, an explosive situation arises. A major gangland feud is in the making, which could have devastating consequences for everyone.

Meanwhile, Tommy takes an interest in intelligence policing, while Grace struggles with her feelings for Stevie.

Shadow and Bone star Seamus O’Hara will play new character Lee Thompson (Credit: BBC/Two Cities Television)

Who are the new cast?

There will be a few new faces amongst the regulars. Frank Blake will join the cast, alongside Seamus O’Hara, Craig McGinlay, Seána Kerslake and Dan Gordon.

Frank Blake will portray new Constable Shane Bradley, an enigmatic new officer drafted in to help with the volatile gang situation. Not a stranger to playing a Constable, Frank’s first big role was as Constable Pip Bircher in The Frankenstein Chronicles in 2017. He played Alan, the abusive older brother of Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) in Normal People in 2020. Since then, he’s starred as Captain Declan Fraser on Sanditon (2022) and Sean Maguire in Blackshore (2024).

Seamus O’Hara will play Lee Thompson. Seamus’ previous gigs include Line of Duty (2017), Game of Thrones (2019) and Shadow and Bone (2023).

Craig McGinlay (You) portrays Lee’s right hand man, Craig. Seána Kerslake (Bad Sisters) is his sister Mags, while Dan Gordon (Bloodlands) is their uncle Rab.

Actress and comedian Andi Osho is back for season 2 as Sergeant Sandra Cliff (Credit: BBC/Two Cities Television)

Who are the returning cast?

The main cast members will reprise their roles from season 1. This includes Siân Brooke (Grace Ellis), Martin McCann (Stevie Neil), Katherine Devlin (Annie Conlon), Nathan Braniff (Tommy Foster), Joanne Crawford (Helen McNally), Andi Osho (Sandra Cliff), and Hannah McClean (Jen Robinson).

Other returning cast members are Paddy Jenkins (Happy Kelly), Desmond Eastwood (Murray Canning), Andrea Irvine (Nicola Robinson), Aoibhéann McCann (Geraldine Gilroy) and Abigail McGibbon (Tina McIntyre).

How many episodes will there be in Blue Lights season 2?

There will be six new hour-long episodes of the hit cop drama.

The first season was also six episodes.

Normal people star Frank Blake will play the shady new Constable Shane Bradley in Blue Lights season 2 (Credit: BBC/Two Cities Television)

Where was it filmed?

Filming took place in summer 2023 in and around Belfast, where the first season was also filmed and set.

In 2023, camera crews filmed on the city centre’s High Street as well as Dundonald, East Belfast.

Blue Lights executive producer Stephen Wright said: “Belfast is a vibrant, dynamic and complex place and we have a wealth of stories yet to come from our characters. We can’t wait to bring these to the fans.”

Bad Sisters star Seána Kerslake will play Mags, the sister of new character Lee Thompson (Seamus O’Hara) (Credit: BBC/Two Cities Television)

When is the start date for Blue Lights season 2?

The exact start date for Blue Lights season 2 is yet to be announced, but it will be in Spring 2024. We’ll update this page as soon as we know for sure.

BBC One renewed Blue Lights for season 2 in April 2023 before season 1 had even finished airing.

Blue Lights season 2 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in Spring 2024. Season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

