‘Heartbreaking and upsetting!’ Nigel Barker’s reaction to ANTM Netflix doc as he admits ‘harmful’ scenes

ANTM judge Nigel Barker has opened up on working behind the scenes of the hit modelling competition, following the release of the explosive Netflix documentary, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.

Famously introduced by host Tyra Banks as a “noted fashion photographer” at panel, Nigel joined the series in Cycle 2 and stayed until Cycle 18.

In total, ANTM ran for 24 seasons. But despite its huge success and ratings dominance, the show has long faced criticism and controversy.

In the documentary, Nigel appears alongside Tyra and executive producer Ken Mok, reflecting on the show’s legacy — including scenes that have since been branded problematic by former contestants and viewers alike.

The ANTM Netflix doc dropped Monday (Credit: Netflix)

Cycle 4 contestant Keenyah Hill spoke about feeling unsupported after telling Tyra and the judges she had been assaulted on set by a male model.

She also said she believed she was bodyshamed for the sake of a storyline.

Cycle 2’s Shandi Sullivan revisited the uncomfortable scene filmed between her and an Italian model. She recalled passing out and waking up the next morning feeling that “something was wrong”.

Rather than stepping in, she claimed production continued filming. For years, the show framed Shandi as being at fault, even titling the episode The Girl Who Cheated.

Nigel Barker on ANTM Netflix doc

The documentary has divided opinion, with Tyra facing backlash from viewers who feel she has not taken full accountability.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Nigel addressed the reaction.

“I think people have had a lot to say about America’s Next Top Model ever since it came out in 2003. It was a pop culture phenomenon. It made people talk, gossip, sit up and pay attention. And that hasn’t really changed,” he said.

“That said, there were things on the show that people loved. But there were also things that were difficult, harmful, and shouldn’t have happened to the contestants — to the models. That reckoning probably should have happened 15 or 20 years ago, but here we are now. And those conversations feel just as relevant today as they did then.”

‘That was never acceptable’

Nigel acknowledged the series was far from flawless, admitting many moments would be handled very differently today. But he was clear that some scenes crossed a line entirely.

“When you look at something 20 years later, a lot has changed. Not just hairstyles and fashion, but moral standards — how we conduct ourselves, what’s acceptable and what isn’t,” he explained.

“There were definitely things that happened that shouldn’t have. Some of them, when you view them through today’s lens, clearly didn’t work and wouldn’t be acceptable now. And then there were moments — like what happened to Shandi — that weren’t okay in any era. That was never acceptable, regardless of the time.

“I think the bigger question is: how do we learn from it? How do we grow and make sure we don’t repeat those mistakes? Reality shows today are very different. Contestants are much more aware of what comes with being on that kind of platform, and hopefully, that awareness helps prevent some of the same missteps.”

Nigel admitted certain scenes in the doc surprised him (Credit: Netflix)

‘It was very upsetting’

Because contributors filmed their documentary interviews separately, Nigel admitted there were revelations that shocked him — including creative director Jay Manuel’s strained relationship with Tyra behind the scenes.

“I called Jay immediately and said, ‘God, Jay, I had no idea what was happening between you and Tyra.’ He’s a very private person. We’ve been friends for years, and he doesn’t talk about people behind their backs. If you tell him something in confidence, he keeps it that way. I think he was protecting his relationship with Tyra and was personally very hurt by a lot of things that were going on — things I didn’t know about,” Nigel told ED!

He added that hearing Shandi’s full account was equally difficult.

“Similarly, with someone like Shandi — I’ve worked with her multiple times since the show, as I have with many of the models, on fashion projects and other jobs. She had never really voiced what happened to her in that way before.

“So hearing it was heartbreaking. It was very upsetting. As a photographer and judge, I was only on set for one day of the week — to shoot the photos and then judge them. We weren’t privy to any of the behind-the-scenes dynamics. In fact, I saw the show for the first time the same way everyone else did — watching it on television.”

Tyra and Nigel haven’t spoke in years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When was the last time Nigel Barker spoke to Tyra Banks?

After Cycle 18, Nigel, Jay Manuel and Miss Jay Alexander were dropped from the show.

According to Tyra in the documentary, the decision came from executives above her.

Jay has said they had agreed to release a joint statement announcing their departure, each with their own quote, allowing them to say goodbye properly.

However, before that could happen, a story appeared in Page Six reporting they had been fired. Jay responded: “There was no leak to Page Six. Anyone can see where that came from!” Nigel described it as the “lowest point for me”.

So where do things stand now? “It’s been a couple of years since I last spoke to her. No, I have not spoken to her since the doc,” Nigel revealed.

“We were never bosom buddies. We had a friendship; we were always cordial, and when you work together for 15 years, there’s naturally a bond. I had a huge appreciation for how hard she worked. She is an amazing woman who’s accomplished incredible things,” he continued.

“At the same time, she was very private and guarded. She had her own life. However, I think part of why my run on the show lasted as long as it did is because I had my own life too. I kept to myself, didn’t get involved in gossip or behind-the-scenes talk.

“Maybe, with hindsight, if I had dug a little deeper, things might have been different. But at the time, I felt I was doing what I was there to do.”

Read more: 12 jaw-dropping revelations from the America’s Next Top Model Netflix documentary that have us completely stunned

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model documentary is streaming on Netflix now

Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.