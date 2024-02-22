Ant McPartlin explains why he and Dec are taking Saturday Night Takeaway break after his baby news

Ant McPartlin has finally revealed why he and Dec are taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway amid his baby news.

SNT will be taking a break following the conclusion of its 20th series this year.

Ant is reportedly having a baby (Credit: BBC)

Ant McPartlin opens up on Saturday Night Takeaway pause

Saturday Night Takeaway is coming back to screens this Saturday (February 24th). However, it’ll be the final series of the show for a while.

During a new interview with Fault Magazine, Ant opened up about the show going on hiatus as he seemingly addressed his exciting baby news.

Ant and his wife, Anne-Marie Corbett, are reportedly expecting their first child together. The baby is reportedly due in June.

In the interview, Ant revealed that the reason he and Dec are taking a break from SNT is so they can spend more time with their families.

“On a more personal level, part of the reason we’re pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family,” he said.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is taking a break (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway taking a break amid Ant McPartlin baby news

Ant then continued. “We’ve both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit. We need time to think and, and time to step back and look at the bigger picture and just see where we are now.”

This is the first time Ant has seemingly addressed the fact that he’s set to become a first-time father at 48.

His stepfather, David Woodhall, seemed to confirm the happy news during an interview with The Sun recently.

“He [Ant] will make a good dad. He’s good with the girls so he’ll be great,” he said.

“He’s very happy I think. I’m over the moon.”

Lisa Armstrong heartbroken by Ant’s baby news

Meanwhile, it’s recently been reported that Ant’s ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong, has been left shocked and upset by Ant’s baby news.

Ant and Lisa were married between 2006 and 2018. They didn’t have any children together.

“Ant didn’t even have the decency to let Lisa know [about the baby]. Like the rest of the world, she had to read about it in the news and you can only imagine what a shock that must have been for her,” a source recently told the MailOnline.

“For someone you’d shared so much with not to tell you something that they knew full well was going to become a huge, huge story in the press is pretty hard to get your head around,” they then continued.

“It is a horrible shame that Lisa had to find out like this. You can just imagine how hard that would hit her. It is heartbreaking.”

Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday, February 24 at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

