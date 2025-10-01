Strictly star Amy Dowden has revealed that her husband Ben Jones has urged her to “be careful” as she prepares for her Week 2 dance with celebrity partner Thomas Skinner.

Amy has insisted that she’s fighting fit and ready to give it her all during Strictly 2025. However, after missing the 2023 series following her breast cancer diagnosis, and exiting the 2024 show early due to injury, Ben is worried about his wife…

Amy Dowden revealed they’re throwing everything at this weekend’s routine (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden on ‘full-on’ Strictly journey

Amy, 32, was on Lorraine earlier today (October 1) with partner Thomas Skinner.

An excited Lorraine Kelly welcomed the stars to the show and declared to Amy: “You’re back. Last year you had to pull out unfortunately as you weren’t very well.” “I had lots going on, yeah,” Amy confirmed.

“You weren’t quite ready, but this year, you’re back,” said Lorraine. “I am, and the routine we’ve got on Saturday, we have just put everything into it. It’s full-on,” said Amy.

She then shared: “There’s no way my body would’ve coped and done the routine we’re doing on Saturday last year actually. Lorraine, I’m doing things that I never thought I’d do on Strictly Come Dancing.”

Amy’s husband Ben has said he’s worried about the lifts this weekend (Credit: ITV)

‘Be careful’

Amy then shared Ben’s concerns: “Even my husband is like: ‘Please, be careful.’ But he’s so strong,” said Amy, talking about her dance partner.

“Yes, that’s the thing, you can take advantage of those arms,” said Lorraine, as Amy confirmed: “And we are, we really are.”

“She’s tiny, you could pick her up with one pinky,” the host quipped.

Thomas told Lorraine: “We done it about 150 times yesterday and honestly, when I got home, I was so tired. What I find hard is, when you demonstrate one of the moves, you make it look effortless. When I do it, I make it look like a fridge moving across the floor.”

Amy and Thomas’ Week 2 dance

The pair were then asked about their upcoming dance. On Saturday night (October 4), Amy and Thomas will dance the salsa to Dizzee Rascal hit Bonkers.

“We’re doing the salsa this weekend, to Bonkers,” said Amy. “I can make the most of his strength as you’re allowed to do lifts in the salsa and also I’m loosening up those hips Lorraine, I am. It’s quite a hard job, but he’s never moved his hips like this before.”

“This is gonna be epic,” said one fan of their upcoming dance. “This is going to be fun!” declared another.

After last weekend’s paso doble, Amy and Thomas are currently sitting in 13th place on the Strictly leaderboard. One couple will go home on Sunday night’s results show (October 5).

