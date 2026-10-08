Alison Hammond hints at real reason behind her This Morning panic attack

Alison Hammond has dropped a big clue as to why she suffered a severe panic attack live on This Morning.

The TV presenter was hosting last Friday’s episode of the ITV daytime show when she suddenly fell ill.

Alison was in the middle of a viewer phone-in with Dr Scott, the show’s resident vet, when she dashed off set.

The 51-year-old star was clutching her chest and gasping for breath as she made her escape.

Alison Hammond was hosting This Morning with Dermot O’Leary when she suffered a severe panic attack (Credit: ITV)

But Alison has now given fans a hint at the real reason behind what happened.

Alison Hammond hints at reason behind This Morning panic attack

Alison was whisked straight to hospital following her medical emergency. It was feared she could have been suffering from a heart attack.

Medics ran a long series of checks before it was confirmed she had experienced a very bad panic attack.

The following morning, Alison updated worried fans and admitted panic attacks were “new” to her.

She added: “I need to learn more about them.”

Alison has now shared something very telling on her Instagram Stories.

She has posted a clip of Dr Amir Khan discussing Menopausal Anxiety on This Morning’s sister show Lorraine.

Dr Khan told host Lorraine Kelly: “Menopausal Anxiety is huge. There is a number of reasons.

“That fall in oestrogen levels causes your serotonin, your happy, relax and calming neuro brain chemicals, to drop.”

Dr Khan went on to explain how the shift in chemicals can cause the HPA axis, the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, in the brain to “go haywire”.

Alison added hearts to Amir Khan’s segment on Menopausal Anxiety (Credit: Instagram/ ITV)

“That system goes haywire and you experience huge levels of stress,” he continued.

“Things that wouldn’t normally stress you out, start to stress you out.

“Women can wake up in the middle of the night feeling really anxious, palpitations out of nowhere. No trigger.”

Alison has added a big pink heart reaction to the clip of Dr Amir.

Alison skips Attitude Awards after panic attack

Tomorrow (Friday October 9, 2026), Alison is due to return to This Morning. She is the show’s regular Friday host along with Dermot O’Leary.

It is yet to be confirmed if Alison will be on, though.

Last night, the star missed the Attitude Awards 2026 despite winning a gong. Kate Lawler, her friend and former Big Brother co-star, collected the Honorary Gay Award for her.

Kate said in the acceptance speech: “My brilliant friend of 24 years couldn’t be here tonight. And in typical Alison Hammond style, there was some drama behind the reason.”

Kate did not share the reason.

Alison, meanwhile, added: “Thanks so much, Kate, for picking up this incredible award for me. I’m so proud to have my Honorary Gay Awards.”

Read more: Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews announces his own DEATH before claiming he has been hacked

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.