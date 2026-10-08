Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews ‘announces’ his own DEATH before claiming he has been hacked

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews shocked his followers overnight after his own death was announced on social media.

A black and white photograph of Lee appeared on his Instagram Stories with a caption that claimed he had died.

The post read: “With a huge heart of sadness.

“And this heartfelt message, we say our final goodbyes to this beautiful soul [sic].

“To our loving Lee who has tragically passed away.”

Lee Andrews’ Instagram account announced his ‘death’ overnight (Credit: Jordan Hisham / YouTube)

The picture showed Lee sitting in the driving seat of a flash car.

But within minutes, it had vanished – and Lee was claiming he had been hacked.

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrew’s announces his own ‘death’

Lee’s ex-girlfriend Larna Percival grabbed the shot of the fake death announcement before it was deleted. She has since shared it on her own Instagam.

Larna wrote alongside it: “I had to address this … I did say it’s going to be a circus … I have no words.”

She also said: “Says he’s been hacked. More like wasn’t getting a lot of Instagram views so wanted some sort of attention and views.”

Larna added: “Hacked and back within an hour.

“Man thinks everyone is thick. Everyone sees through this.”

Lee’s estranged wife Katie has not commented on the mystery post. Lee has since deleted it all from Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alana (@larnaapercival)

Where is Lee Andrews?

Lee is believed to have just been released from prison in Dubai. He has been behind bars twice this year due to unpaid debts.

Katie, who has since split with Lee, feared he had been kidnapped the first time he was imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates.

Following his latest spell inside, Katie decided to dump the British-born businessman.

Lee has removed all trace of Katie from his Instagram.

His Cameo video messaging profile has also been reactivated. He is offering personalised messages within 24 hours for £40.

Last month, Katie appeared on Good Morning Britain and confirmed she had ended her marriage with Lee.

The former glamour model ditched him by text after finding the self-claimed ‘multi-millionaire’ had £2.22 in his bank account.

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