Strictly Come Dancing John Nellis admits he had to see medics before his Titanic dance with Katya Jones

Strictly Come Dancing star John Nellis has revealed he suffered a painful thumb injury shortly before taking to the dancefloor for Movie Week.

John, 33, and professional partner Katya Jones, 37, performed a Titanic-themed routine during Saturday night’s live show.

However, the Irish YouTuber admitted he was hiding an injury throughout the performance.

John Ellis revealed on Strictly: It Takes Two that he had a bad injury during Saturday’s Strictly (Credit: BBC)

John revealed he even needed medical attention before he and Katya performed their Foxtrot.

Strictly’s John Nellis reveals secret thumb injury

John opened up about his injury during Tuesday evening’s episode of Strictly: It Takes Two.

He appeared alongside fellow Strictly contestants Dani Dyer, Melanie Walters and Bethany Antonia.

John and Katya’s routine was inspired by the party Rose and Jack attended in third class in Titanic.

The performance featured plenty of energy and ambitious lifts, despite being based around a Foxtrot.

John told It Takes Two host Ellie Taylor: “It was a good time. We just had a party. It lacked a bit of the technicality of a Foxtrot but the lifts were ambitious.

“I said earlier in the day that I didn’t know if it would work, but it kind of did.”

He then revealed what had happened earlier that day, adding: “But actually, earlier in the day in the dress rehearsal, I tweaked my thumb. So I was a bit scared going into it.

“I was a wee bit scared that it was going to go at me. But I’d seen the physio and we got through it. I won’t be lifting her for a week or two now!”

John spent his dance worrying about hurting his thumb again (Credit: BBC)

What are John and Katya dancing to next?

John and Katya’s next routine was also revealed during Strictly: It Takes Two.

The pair will take on Latin for the first time this weekend as they perform a Cha-cha.

They will dance to Justin Timberlake’s hit song Rock Your Body.

Ellie asked John: “How’s the straight leg coming on?”

John replied: “I’ve got one straight leg and one leg that…”

He then paused before admitting: “I shouldn’t tell the judges this…”

John laughed before adding: “Very straight legs. It’s going amazing!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6.15pm on Saturday October 10, 2026.

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