Alison Hammond has made a hilarious revelation about her appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway at the weekend – involving host Dec Donnelly.

The This Morning star, 49, made an appearance on the final episode of the ITV primetime show as hosts Ant and Dec presented their final programme. They’re taking a break after more than 20 years of the series.

Appearing on This Morning on Monday (April 15), Alison reflected on the extravagant finale and shared a “mishap” she had with Dec.

Alison said she left her makeup on Dec’s face after kissing him on Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on Dec Donnelly ‘kiss’

Speaking to hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, Alison revealed: “There was a bit of a mishap the other day.

“So, Saturday Night Takeaway. I got overwhelmed in the moment, you know, it’s the end of an era.

“So I gave Dec a big kiss… and let the whole of my face on his face,” as Ben and Cat fell into hysterics.

Alison added: “He waved and all you could see,” as she gestured towards her face indicating that she had left makeup on his.

TV favourite Alison made an appearance on This Morning today as she shared her SNT mishap (Credit: ITV)

Alison continued: “Josie [Gibson] was there and she went, ‘Alison, look what you’ve done!’ I was like, ‘I know, I’m so sorry!’ I didn’t know what to say.”

At the weekend, Ant and Dec hosted their final Saturday Night Takeaway show after more than two decades on screen.

They previously announced they would be taking a break from filming the series as they focus on their families. At the end of the finale on Saturday, Ant and Dec made an emotional statement as they marked the end.

Alison appeared on the finale of Saturday Night Takeaway at the weekend (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway

Getting choked up, Dec said: “We have truly adored every second making this show. But there’s one thing we have never ever forgotten. That’s the fact it’s not our show, it’s your show. So we’d like to say a thank you to you, our audience.”

The final show saw a string of celebrities join Ant and Dec including Alison, Rylan Clark, Josie Gibson, Scarlett Moffatt, Simon Cowell and Girls Aloud.

