Saturday Night Takeaway tonight: Fans in tears as Ant and Dec bid emotional farewell to hit ITV series

Saturday Night Takeaway tonight saw Ant and Dec say goodbye to the show after 20 years.

Fans were in tears as Ant and Dec got emotional as they bid their hit ITV show farewell.

Ant and Dec grew emotional (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway: Final episode airs

Tonight’s show marked the end of an era, as Ant and Dec said goodbye to their hit show Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years.

A whole host of celebrities were there to give the show the send-off it deserved, including Girls Aloud, Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark, Simon Cowell, and more.

Dec was crowned the champion of Ant vs Dec, and a range of celebrities, including Holly Willoughby and Oti Mabuse, got their revenge on the duo in a hilarious edition of Get Out Of Me Ear.

There were plenty of giveaways too, with several viewers and audience members winning holidays and prizes.

Ant and Dec said goodbye in their own way (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec grow emotional

However, whilst it was a true celebration, the duo inevitably grew emotional as the end of the show neared.

With minutes to go, Ant and Dec choked back tears as they thanked the audience for supporting them over the years.

Dec was fighting to keep his emotions in check as he confessed they’d only expected to do SNT for a “couple of years”, let alone 20.

As they grew tearful, they then joined McFly to sing a SNT-version of All About You.

The show ended with all the celebrities, including Jordan North, Kasabian, S-Club 7, and Josie Gibson to name a few belting out a rendition of Celebrations.

The show then ended with Ant and Dec waving goodbye to rapturous applause.

Fans were upset (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway tonight: Fans in tears as Ant and Dec say goodbye

Fans were devastated that the show had come to an end, with many, like Ant and Dec, fighting back tears.

“What an amazing end to an absolutely iconic TV show #SaturdayNightTakeaway had me belly laughing and crying tears. Well done to #Ant&Dec on 20 years of keeping the nation happy,” one fan tweeted.

“Literal tears, feel like pure s***, just want them back,” another then said.

“Well, I was in tears,” a third then wrote. “Genuinely was not able to hold my tears back I’m a mess,” another then said.

“Ant and Dec you will always be so loved, I’m literally in tears I’m so proud,” a fifth then said.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway tonight: Fans in stitches as celebs get revenge on Ant and Dec in Get Out Of Me Ear

Saturday Night Takeaway is available to stream on ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.