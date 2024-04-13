Saturday Night Takeaway tonight: Fans in stitches as celebs get revenge on Ant and Dec in Get Out Of Me Ear

The final episode of Saturday Night Takeaway aired on ITV tonight (Saturday, April 13) – and was filled to the brim with celebs and surprises.

Tonight’s show saw a host of celebrities take their revenge on Ant and Dec in Get Out Of Me Ear – and fans were in stitches.

The celebs got their revenge (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway tonight: Celebs get revenge

Tonight’s edition of the show saw the final Get Out of Me Ear take place.

A whole host of celebrities got their revenge on Ant and Dec, as they took control of their actions during a cringe-worthy dinner date.

To kick things off, Gino D’Acampo and Davina McCall take control of Ant and Dec as they went out for dinner.

They made the Geordie duo ring a bell to get service and drink their drinks out of sippy cups. They even made them ask the waiters in the restaurant to cut up their food and feed them like babies.

Olly Murs and Oti Mabuse then took charge as Ant and Dec headed to a new restaurant. They made the duo demand chips from a baffled waitress and eat loudly, much to their embarrassment.

Ant and Dec were embarrassed during the segment (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec embarrassed during Get Out of Me Ear

The mischief didn’t end there. Oti and Olly had Ant and Dec march around a table chanting “We want grub”. They also made Dec smash a plate on the floor and storm out.

Holly Willoughby and Rylan also got revenge as the duo went out for dessert.

They were just as brutal, making Ant brush his teeth in the middle of a restaurant and spit the toothpaste out on the floor.

Holly and Rylan also made Dec run off to the toilet shouting “I need a poo!”.

Then, at the end, Cheryl turned up to shove some cake in Ant and Dec’s faces.

Viewers were loving it (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway tonight: Fans in stitches over hilarious Get Out Of Me Ear segment

It’s safe to say that fans were loving the segment, with many in tears of laughter watching it.

“Im crying with laughter at the revenge,” one fan tweeted.

“This In Your Ear is even funnier than last week’s! I would watch an hour of this every Saturday night,” another said.

“This is the best it’s ever been. Bravo @antanddec tonight is one show that will never be beaten! Goodbye #SaturdayNightTakeaway and we will miss you,” a third wrote.

“Priceless – cringing with embarrassment & laugh so much watching,” another laughed.

Saturday Night Takeaway is available to stream on ITVX.

