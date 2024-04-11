Saturday Night Takeaway stars Ashley Roberts and Scarlett Moffatt to return for show’s finale

The two-hour Saturday Night Takeaway finale airs this weekend (April 13) and Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have a lot of surprises in store.

As well as appearances from Girls Aloud, S Club, Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden, two faces from seasons past will also be returning.

Dec’s former flame Ashley Roberts is making a comeback, as is axed star Scarlett Moffatt.

Ashley, who once dated Dec, returns for Ant vs Dec (Credit: Splash News)

Saturday Night Takeaway finale: All the details

The show will take over the whole of TV Centre as it bows out after 20 series.

Iconic pop group Girls Aloud will act Star Guest Announcers throughout the live extravaganza. And there will also be the final part of Get Out Of Me Ear: The Revenge.

The likes of Simon Cowell, Davina McCall, Rylan, Oti Mabuse, Amanda Holden, Dermot O’Leary, Craig David and Alison Hammond will join the boys in the studio.

Ring My Bell returns, S Club, Tony Hadley and Kaiser Chiefs are back for the Singalong.

Scarlett Moffatt returns to help Andi Peters with the competitions (Credit: Splash News)

Ant Vs Dec – and Stephen’s special guests

Ant vs Dec will end the way that it started all those years ago – with a football penalty shoot-out.

And presenter Stephen Mulhern will be back after his illness. He’ll be joined by the former hosts of the segment Kirsty Gallacher and Ashley Roberts – who once dated Dec!

It’s time to say goodbye to the much-loved series (Credit: ITV)

Scarlett Moffatt returns for Saturday Night Takeaway finale

What’s more, Andi Peters will rope in another blast from the past for his final SNT competition.

Jordan North and Josie Gibson will be joined by Scarlett Moffatt. She was axed from the series in 2019.

The show will be bursting with celebrity guests throughout and the boys will celebrate the happiest minute of all time and ensure the show is one big party for everyone at home and in the studio.

There’s also a special montage of SNT’s best bits from the past 20 series. What’s more, Win the Ads will have the biggest prize pot in the show’s history. And, of course, there’ll be an amazing End of the Show Show.

This two-hour live spectacular featuring the biggest SNT audience ever promises to be a momentous magical celebration of all things Takeaway, past and present.

The Saturday Night Takeaway finale is on ITV1 at 7pm on Saturday (April 13).

