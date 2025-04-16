Concerned A Place In The Sun fans warn couple over ‘lethal’ property

Viewers watching A Place In The Sun have shared their concerns over a “lethal” property that a couple visited.

The long-running Channel 4 show returned to screens on Tuesday afternoon (April 15). Presenter Craig Rowe was back at the helm, to try and find a couple their perfect place in the sun.

However, it’s fair to say one property got plenty of people talking – but not for the right reasons…

The pair were looking for a lush Greece property (Credit: Channel 4)

Couple look for their A Place In The Sun

During Tuesday’s episode (April 15) of A Place In The Sun viewers were introduced to Jane and James who were looking for a two-bed property in eastern Crete.

The pair had a budget of £125k, as well as an extra £5k wiggle room.

And like normal, Craig was on hand to help the pair bag their ideal humble abode.

The search started off well for Jane and James as they were fans of the first property: a two-bedroom stone village house in Limnes.

Fans were left distracted by the ‘odd’ house (Credit: Channel 4)

A Place In The Sun viewers call out ‘lethal’ property

As for the second property, they were not keen, and the feeling was the same for the third home.

But when it came to the final house, it’s fair to say fans were left distracted by the “lethal” property.

“I’ve got one more chance to impress you, my rather demanding house hunters,” Craig said, before introducing Jane and James to a three-bedroom bungalow.

The “quirky” property “filled with character” also boasted a self-contained property and a rooftop terrace with jaw-dropping views.

Viewers noticed there was no barrier on the terrace (Credit: Channel 4)

A Place In The Sun’s ‘quirky’ property

However, as Jane and James looked around the house – going for just over £160k – fans couldn’t help but point out the lack of railings on the stairs. What’s more, on the rooftop terrace there was no barrier or railings there either.

On X, one person declared: “Wow, this place is lethal! Stairs! No rails!”

Someone else said: “No barrier around the roof terrace.”

A third chimed in: “These mezzanine ‘bedrooms’ are up rickety steps where most people over a certain age (including myself) would probably slip and break their neck!”

Another agreed: “Blimey, what an odd place.”

What’s more, it turned out Jane and James were not keen on the property either. And at the end of the episode, despite viewing several properties, the couple didn’t go ahead and make an offer on any of them.

