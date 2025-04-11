A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton had the support of viewers during yesterday’s edition of the show (Thursday, April 10).

The 42-year-old presenter was in the Algarve in Portugal to help a couple find their dream home. However, things didn’t exactly go to plan…

Laura was in the Algarve for yesterday’s episode (Credit: Channel 4)

Laura Hamilton on A Place in the Sun

Yesterday’s episode of A Place in the Sun saw Laura in the Vale de Lobo, in the south of Portugal, helping Paul and Linda find their dream home.

The couple from Solihull had a budget of £325k to find their dream home in the sun-soaked Algarve.

The first property the couple looked at was in a high-rise, which Linda described as being a “little claustrophobic”. Upon seeing the inside, Linda quickly declared: “It’s not going to work for us.”

The second property, which was slightly over budget, had three bathrooms, three bedrooms, and a swimming pool. However, despite all of the space, Linda and Paul didn’t seem too keen – with the location being an issue for the couple with this particular property.

Linda and Paul’s search didn’t go too well (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened next on A Place in the Sun?

The third property visited by Laura, Paul, and Linda was in the Vale de Lobo resort, which the couple described as being “fantastic”. They seemed to like the property, and confirmed it was a “contender”.

The next property with a communal pool also seemed to tickle their fancy, despite being slightly over budget.

However, the final property, a spacious, unfurnished apartment, left the couple feeling “conflicted”.

At the end of the episode, over glasses of orange juice, Linda and Paul revealed that they wouldn’t be putting an offer in for any of the offers.

“We want to keep looking, shall we say,” Paul admitted.

Viewers were not happy. “No offers, no surprise there,” one viewer grumbled on X.

Another viewer branded them a “time wasting duo”, whilst a third demanded Laura “take that orange juice off them!”.

Laura was supported by viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers support Laura

Viewers also took to social media to sympathise with Laura, whom they believed had her work cut out on yesterday’s show.

“Laura having the time of her life,” one viewer joked.

“Laura earning her 10 grand today,” another said.

A third then joked: “Laura looks disgusted with them.”

“This is hard going, isn’t it?” a fifth remarked.

Read more: A Place In The Sun host Danni Menzies reveals secret ’struggles’ with hidden health condition

A Place in the Sun airs on weekdays from 3pm on Channel 4.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know!