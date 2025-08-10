Robert’s meltdown, Ruby’s revenge and danger for Vinny — huge Emmerdale spoilers revealed

Tensions reach breaking point in Emmerdale spoilers next week as Robert finally snaps – all thanks to John.

Meanwhile, Ruby sets a dangerous revenge plan in motion, and Vinny finds himself facing terrifying consequences.

With emotions running high and secrets threatening to spill, the village is braced for another week of explosive drama.

Harry’s playing gets on Robert’s nerves (Credit: ITV)

1. John manipulates Harry – and Robert suffers

John doesn’t like it when he sees Aaron chatting to Robert in the café he decides to meddle to make everything worse for his brother.

Robert is spending some time with Harry at Victoria’s request, but John has encouraged Harry to act up. As Harry continually and very loudly drums Robert snaps and loses his temper.

And it happens just as John walks in. He plays the hero and comforts Harry, leaving Robert once again in deep trouble. Will Victoria forgive him? Or is this the final straw?

Ruby sees red when Manpreet mentions Steph’s name (Credit: ITV)

2. Ruby teaches Manpreet a lesson – but it backfires on them both in Emmerdale spoilers

Ruby was furious to catch Manpreet and Ross having another hook-up just hours after Steph left over their lies. She confronts Manpreet over it and embarrasses her. So much so, that Manpreet later goes to the depot to have it out with Ruby once and for all.

But Ruby brushes her off so Manpreet hijacks a forklift to make her talk. And when Manpreet brings up Steph, Ruby snaps and attacks!

Things take a disastrous trurn when they are then both arrested for ABH. They spend the night in custody, but will they forgive and forget this?

Mike is clearly not who he says he is (Credit: ITV)

3. Vinny in terrible danger

After meeting up with Mike, Vinny feels he’s really found a friend who understands him and his confusion over his sexuality. Mike asks Vinny if he is gay, but Vinny is unsure and doesn’t want to define himself.

But Emmerdale spoilers show danger strikes when Mike messages Vinny and then turns up sayinh his partner has kicked him out. He also suggests he and Vinny are attracted to each other, but Vinny denies it.

Then ‘Mike’ suddenly turns on him and it’s clear Vinny’s made a huge mistake getting close to this man. With Gabby on her way home will she save Vinny? And how will he explain this one?

Ray persuades April to do his job (Credit: ITV)

4. April helps deliver drugs

As April celebrates her 16th birthday by sleeping with Dylan for the first time, it puts Marlon on the back foot when he finds out. Trying to be cool about it, Marlon messes it up royally, so ends up giving them his blessing.

However he has no idea what’s really going on… Ray has asked for Dylan’s help with another job. But he actually wants April to do it.

He manipulates April into delivering the drugs. She eventually agrees on the proviso Dylan no longer works for Ray after this. Yeah, sure, okay!

As she heads off with the rucksack full of drugs, will she go through with it? Or will she back out and put her own life, as well as Dylan’s in danger?

Sarah and Jacob celebrate the news they’re going to be parents (Credit: ITV)

5. Belle and Kammy, plus Charity and Mack in more Emmerdale spoilers

Nicola signs Belle up for a dating app – and swipes right on Kammy! He is thrilled, but Belle insists it was Nicola. He’s disappointed when she explains, but it’s clear Belle is protesting too much and there is a spark between them.

Mack agrees to another embryo transfer, but there’s shock at the clinic when it’s revealed Charity is pregnant. Sarah announces it to the Woolpack, but is all as it seems?

Elsewhere, Ross is looking for more work, but he isn’t having much luck. Will Manpreet comfort him?

Read more: Charity pregnant after all in Emmerdale spoilers