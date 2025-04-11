Who plays Carl Webster on Coronation Street? Inside the private life and Hollywood career of star Jonathan Howard

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Friday, April 11) marks the Weatherfield debut of Jonathan Howard as newcomer Carl Webster. Last month, the soap announced that three new faces would be joining the cast – Carl, Theo, and a recast James Bailey.

Sparks have already begun to fly with Carl’s arrival on the soap, with Kev’s little brother immediately clashing with his wife, Abi, during a chance meeting at Fresco. And, with Carl said to be at the heart of a dramatic affair storyline, he’ll soon find himself in the thick of it.

But what do we know about the man who plays Carl Webster?

Jonathan makes his debut on Coronation Street tonight (Credit: ITV)

Who does Jonathan Howard play on Coronation Street?

Jonathan is playing Kevin and Debbie’s younger half-brother, Carl. The siblings share a father in Bill Webster. Carl is the son of his second wife, Elaine. He has been much mentioned on the soap over the years, but never physically appeared until now.

Speaking on Carl’s arrival, Jonathan said: “He comes into Weatherfield to ostensibly be with his brother because he’s found out he’s got cancer. But then we’ll discover Carl’s got some money issues back in Germany where he’s been living.”

He continued: “I don’t think Carl is going to be too bad but I don’t think he’s going to be good either. I think his heart is in the right place but he might be holding on to some resentment towards his brother because he’s left him to be on his own his whole life.”

As for his attitude to romance, Jonathan said: “He’s maybe a little bit selfish, especially between his trousers sometimes!”

Jonathan has appeared in several high-profile movies and TV shows (Credit: ITV)

What else has Jonathan Howard been in?

This isn’t Jonathan’s first rodeo. Having made his TV debut in 2001, Jonathan has a lengthy career in film and television. Appearing in episodes of Doctors, Holby City and Hollyoaks, the actor has appeared in small roles in British TV over the past two decades – including eight episodes of the Matt LeBlanc sitcom Episodes.

He has also appeared in a number of big-budget films. This includes World War Z, Thor: The Dark World, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and the 2022 horror film The Lair.

How old is Jonathan Howard?

Born in January 1987, Jonathan is 38 years old. This makes him slightly younger than character Carl, who was born in December 1986 – in Germany, where his dad lived at the time.

Eloidie Yung is the star of the thriller series The Cleaning Lady (Credit: The Jennifer Hudson Show/Fox)

Is Jonathan Howard married?

Jonathan is married to French actress Elodie Yung, 44. Viewers will best recognise the star for her role as assassin Elektra Natchios in the Netflix version of Marvel’s Daredevil. She also appears in the crime drama The Cleaning Lady, which recently aired its fourth season.

In 2018, Elodie and Jonathan welcomed their first daughter together.

Abi and Carl don’t exactly hit it off (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans dismayed at plans for ‘affair’ between Carl and Abi Webster

He’s only just appeared on the show, but rumours are already at fever pitch that he’s set for an affair with his sister in-law. A source told The Sun: “It’s the ultimate betrayal, sleeping with your husband’s hunky, younger brother but Abi just can’t help herself.”

This hasn’t gone down well with fans, who reacted with anger at the news.

“So I’m confused with the line about building up the Webster clan because surely this is just breaking them. Cheating on your husband who is being treated for cancer is pretty low. Then we have the whole up and coming Debbie storyline,” wrote one fan.

“Oh my, it just keeps getting worse,” despaired another.

“This is terrible. They need to scrap this storyline ASAP!” a third begged.

Will the soap really go ahead with Abi’s betrayal of Kevin?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.