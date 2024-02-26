When EastEnders is on this week amid BBC schedule changes

The BBC has confirmed a change to schedules this week due to ongoing disruption caused by the FA Cup – and this means that EastEnders fans may be left waiting for their fix.

The soap usually airs Monday to Thursday, at 7:30pm on BBC One. These episodes are also made available early for BBC iPlayer viewers, which can be viewed on the service from 6am that day.

However, with the football causing all manner of chaos this week, schedules are set to change again. But what does this mean for EastEnders?

Terrestrial fans may be disappointed to find that the soap isn’t airing as usual this week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders reveals schedule update ahead of football disruption

This will mean little to fans who get their EastEnders fix via streaming – as the iPlayer schedule remains the same, with one new episode landing at 6am on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

However, things are a little different for BBC One, which will skip Tuesday and Wednesday’s episodes. Instead, EastEnders will air as normal tonight (Monday, February 26), before resuming on Thursday (February 29) at 7:30pm.

It will then air a double episode on Friday (March 1), starting at 7:30pm.

Dean doesn’t react well to the news that Jade is planning on leaving (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers this week: Dean resorts to desperate measures

This week’s episodes will see Dean plot to keep daughter Jade under his thumb.

This comes as Jade tells him that she’s planning on moving to Pakistan with mum Shabnam. Determined to keep his daughter around, Dean hatches a plan.

But how far is Dean prepared to go to keep his daughter?

Elsewhere, Nish continues to plot to steal the Mitchell fortune amid Kat and Phil’s divorce. But as an argument breaks out between him and his family, Nish’s violent side re-emerges and he attacks Suki.

How far will Nish go this time?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

