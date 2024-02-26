EastEnders spoilers tonight: Kat and Phil start divorce proceedings and Nish wants Phil’s money

Our EastEnders spoilers tonight can reveal that, as Kat and Phil Mitchell start work on their divorce, Nish hatches a plan of his own.

Following the breakup of her marriage to Phil, Kat has grown closer to Nish – also separated from his own wife, Suki. But it’s becoming increasingly clear that Nish has a hidden motive for cosying up with Kat.

Putting Kat in touch with a dodgy lawyer, he plots to steal the Mitchell fortune. Will Kat wise up to Nish’s scheme in time?

Elsewhere, Jade makes a plan to get some space from dad Dean. Will he and Fern hit it off as Jade plays matchmaker – or will his past come back to haunt him again?

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

Phil tells Kat that he’s starting divorce proceedings (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Nish takes advantage of Kat and Phil’s divorce

As Kat starts to worry about Raymond, Phil disregards her concerns and tells her that his solicitor has started their divorce proceedings.

Afterwards, Kat learns that Phil is buying the Arches from Ben. She begins to suspect that Phil isn’t being honest in the divorce – as the business wasn’t listed on his solicitors letter.

Nish introduces Kat to his lawyer, Roger Peel (Credit: BBC)

Sensing an opportunity, Nish makes a sneaky play for a share of the Mitchell empire. He introduces Kat to his dodgy divorce lawyer, a man named Roger Peel.

Will Kat take the bait?

Will Kat fall into Nish’s trap? (Credit: BBC)

Jade distracts her dad

With Dean still not giving her any space, Jade makes a bid for freedom.

Jade attempts to distract her smothering dad (Credit: BBC)

Spotting sparks fly between Dean and a woman named Fern, she plays matchmaker and tries to set them up with a date.

Will Dean go along with Jade’s plan?

