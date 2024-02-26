EastEnders star Navin Chowdhry apologises for Nish surviving Christmas: ‘I am aware that everyone wanted him to die’

Actor Navin Chowdhry has apologised for his villanous EastEnders character, Nish Panesar, surviving the events of Christmas.

Following a year’s worth of teasing, fans expected that ‘The Six’ would kill Nish on Christmas. And, for a while, it looked as though this prediction would come to pass.

Nish was left fighting for his life after Christmas (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Surviving Christmas

As Nish attacked Suki in The Vic, her friends fought back, smashing Nish over the head with the bottle. With Nish unconscious on the floor, it seemed as though the women had killed him.

However, in a shocking turn of events, they were interrupted by Keanu – who then attacked Sharon. While Linda defended her friend by stabbing Keanu to death, Nish then regained consciousness.

Following a relatively short coma, Nish is alive and well – living on to torment ex-wife Suki and currently plotting to steal the Mitchell fortune.

Nish lived to fight another day (Credit: BBC)

Navin Chowdhry issues apology to EastEnders fans

However, actor Navin Chowdhry, who plays Nish, is more than aware of what fans may have wanted from the story.

“I am aware that everyone wanted him to die at Christmas,” Navin told Daily Star. “I apologise to the audience that I’m still around!”

In the same interview, he revealed how playing him Nish had left him ‘scared’ of backlash from viewers. “There have been moments when we’ve had scenes and I’ll speak to the producer and I’ll say ‘I’m going to have to go on the school run and you’re making me beat up every woman on Albert Square.’ I’ve been scared!”

Nish has grown close to Kat lately… but what does he have planned? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Nish sets his sight on the Mitchell empire

Nish continues scheming this week on EastEnders – as he plots to carve out some of Phil Mitchell‘s fortune for himself. With Kat and Phil’s divorce looming, he puts Kat in touch with a shady lawyer of his own.

But secretly, Nish is plotting on taking some of that Mitchell money for himself.

Will Kat wise up to Nish’s scheming before it’s too late?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

