What’s wrong with Moira? Emmerdale viewers concerned after shock collapse

Fears mounted for Moira Dingle in Emmerdale tonight after she collapsed on the farm – so what’s wrong with her?

Moira insisted to Matty she was fine, just a bit under the weather and tired. But we’ve all heard that before – from Moira herself when she had a brain tumour.

Is she in denial? Or is it genuinely just a virus caused by the stress of husband Cain’s disappearance?

The farmer collapsed and was rescued by Matty (Credit: ITV)

Moira collapsed in Emmerdale tonight leaving Matty fearful

Moira was clearly not right in Emmerdale tonight (Friday October 10). With Cain in France on a mission to catch Nate’s killer John Sugden it has left Moira with all the responsibility for the farm, the house, the family and the garage too.

Moira was fuming for with Kammy for not opening up and barely able to keep her eyes open. She had a go at Kammy, but Belle defended him saying it was still really early. Moira pointed out it wasn’t early to her as she’d been up since the crack of dawn working.

Working the field later, Moira lifted some fencing but went woozy and collapsed in a field. Matty saw her and helped her back to the house.

Matty wanted to call the doctor, worried Moira is getting ill again. He shared his fears Moira’s brain tumour could be back. But she insisted it was just because she was exhausted and must have picked up a virus.

Matty launched into Cain saying he needed to step up and come back. Although Moira defended him, Matty knows a thing or two about grief and said he had to face up to his responsibilities. Matty insisted Moira had to demand he comes home, but will she?

Moira was previously treated for a brain tumour (Credit: ITV)

What’s wrong with Moira in Emmerdale?

Lashing out and collapsing are both symptoms from when she had her brain tumour, so it’s only natural Matty would be worried.

She has since undergone surgery and radiotherapy to rid herself of the mass and was given the all-clear earlier this year.

Fans are certainly worried though, with some writing their fears on social media: “Is Moira getting sick again?” queried one.

Another added: “This is probably something to do with her brain tumour.”

“I don’t think she’s just overworked,” agreed one more.

So while we don’t know if her tumour has returned – or if there are any plans to revisit the storyline, it’s clear Moira isn’t okay. And where is Cain when she needs him?

Cain comes back in a state (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers show Cain’s unhappy return

Next week’s spoilers show Moira is still struggling with Cain’s absence. On Monday (October 13) she phones him and orders him home.

When Cain does eventually return he’s on a self-destructive path. He drinking heavily and evasive when questioned over John.

Moira tries to talk to him about his responsibilities at home as well as it being Zak’s anniversary. But Cain doesn’t turn up to join Belle and Sam at Zak’s grave. They are then worried sick about their brother too.

Even Liam can’t get through to drunk Cain. But when Kyle later shows his dad his man of the match trophy, how will drunk Cain respond? And will it be the push he needs to get himself together?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

