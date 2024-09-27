7 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Moira death horror, Arthur’s sex lie, and Aaron schemes

In Emmerdale spoilers next week, Moira’s behaviour worsens as many sheep die in her care. Will she agree to stop work and rest up?

Elsewhere, in a bid to seem mature, Arthur flirts with John as he later tells a big lie about their encounter…

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Moira’s sheep die (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: 1. Moira gives up work

Moira’s erratic behaviour worries Mack, and he is later even more stressed when he sees the sheep have escaped.

Mack and Matty notice that many of the sheep aren’t moving. Later, Moira is told that most of the sheep are dead and another one is in a bad state.

When she struggles to remember what happened, she gets upset and agrees that she needs to stop work for the time being.

Moira and Ruby share their recent concerns (Credit: ITV)

2. Ruby and Moira have a heart-to-heart

With the showdown in the barn behind them, Ruby and Moira have a heart to heart. Moira talks to Ruby about her health issues, while Ruby opens up about her mother’s cremation.

Aaron stores the watches in John’s van (Credit: ITV)

3. Aaron uses John’s van for stolen goods

PC Swirling questions Aaron about some stolen smart watches after his car was seen leaving the scene of the crime.

Aaron feigns innocence and is later intrigued when Mack suggests they should use John’s van for the smart watches.

When John refuses to let Aaron borrow the van, Aaron swipes the keys while John is distracted. Aaron and Mack then load the stolen watches into the van.

However, as Aaron enacts his plan, he looks in the van and discovers the watches are missing. Where have they gone?

Laurel and Charles can’t resist each other (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: 4. Laurel and Charles discuss their fling

Nicola wants to know what is going on between Laurel and Charles. When the truth comes out, Nicola questions why the fling is over.

Charles and Laurel then discuss their fling, eventually deciding the responsible thing to do is call it a day. However, they are soon giving into temptation again, but are caught by Arthur. Laurel begs him not to tell anyone, but it doesn’t remain a secret for long…

Laurel confronts John (Credit: ITV)

5. Arthur tells a big lie

Arthur tries to prove he is mature to April by flirting with John. He then lies to April, telling her he had sex with John.

Laurel overhears and is furious about the revelation. When she finds John in the Woolpack, she confronts him, leaving Arthur mortified as John denies the accusations.

Jai is shocked by what he hears (Credit: ITV)

6. Jai finds out about Laurel and Charles

Feeling upset, Arthur lets slip in the pub what he knows about Laurel and Charles’s fling. This is overheard by a flabbergasted Jai. How will he react?

Liam and Chas share a charged look (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: 7. Chas finds a new rash

Chas tells Liam she’s worried over a new rash. He checks her out, but he soon finds himself lying to Ella about spending time with Chas. Does he have feelings for Chas?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Visit our new website Emmerdale Insider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers