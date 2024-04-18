Tonight’s dramatic installment of Emmerdale saw Vinny Dingle left for dead after an attack by Tom King. Although Vinny will survive the outburst the danger certainly isn’t over as Tom is determined to get rid of him…

Belle’s abusive husband hit out at her best friend as he could no longer control his jealousy. But what happens next?

Tom’s anger was boiling over (Credit: ITV)

Tom attacks Vinny in Emmerdale

Although he was away on a course during the Emmerdale episode on Thursday April 18, Tom still couldn’t stop himself keeping tabs on his wife. He was watching her every move on the puppy cam and was furious when Vinny arrived to keep her company.

Tom laughed and ridiculed Vinny as he made a confession about being a virgin to Belle. But he was laughing on the other side of his face when Belle turned the puppy cam off.

Furious Tom grabbed his keys, jumped in the car and sped home. He was burning with anger when he burst into the house to find neither Belle nor Vinny there.

Trying to track Belle on her phone, he found he couldn’t even find her that way. Meanwhile, Belle and Vinny were on a walk together and she was explaining her phone was broken. Vinny offered to take a look and fix it.

Tom soon found Belle’s tracker spring back into life and headed to its location of the scrapyard. There he discovered the phone by no Belle or Vinny.

When Vinny then arrived back, Tom panicked and hit him over the head with a paperweight to avoid being caught snooping. Vinny fell straight to the floor, bleeding and unconscious.

Vinny survives but is in a bad way (Credit: ITV)

Is Vinny dead in Emmerdale?

Tom checked his pulse and worried Vinny was dead. But instead of calling an ambulance he quickly wiped all his fingerprints from the scene and fled.

Before Tom left, he apologised to Vinny, saying he hadn’t meant to kill him.

But fortunately for Tom, Vinny is not dead. He will survive and next week is even up and about, albeit rather battered and bruised.

And as Belle decides to care for him, Tom’s jealousy rises once more – meaning Vinny is in danger again.

Tom tries to set Gabby and Vinny up (Credit: ITV)

What happens next week?

Tom goes out of his way to belittle Vinny and make him feel bad about himself. He remains determined to get rid of Vinny from Belle’s life once and for all.

Deciding perhaps violence isn’t the answer, Tom cosies up to Vinny instead – keep your enemies close! Belle is suspicious of his motives and knows there will be more too it.

She’s right, of course. Tom ends up suggesting he help Vinny get a girlfriend. Tom is quite excited at the prospect of sorting the love match. He soon sets his sights on Gabby as Vinny’s perfect woman.

As he organises a drink for them however, it seems Tom hits it off with Gabby more than Vinny does. So when Belle arrives she’s not pleased to see Tom flirting and enjoying Gabby’s company. Is Tom deliberately trying to make her jealous?

And what does this mean for Vinny? If Tom’s girlfriend plan doesn’t work out, he’s still going to want rid of Vinny another way. It leaves Vinny in danger because we know Tom doesn’t stop until he gets what he wants…

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

