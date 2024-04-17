Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that as Tom King continues to manipulate wife Belle, he begins to draw an unsuspecting Gabby into his games – causing Belle to grow jealous.

This follows the events of last week’s episodes – in which Tom secretly attacked Vinny, leaving him bloodied and unconscious. Vinny survived the attack, but Tom has no intention of easing up on his imaginary rival.

But what is Tom playing at now – and how will Belle react when her husband grows close to Gabby?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story in full below.

Vinny’s feeling sorry for himself after his beating (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom plays matchmaker

Following Tom‘s attack on Vinny last week, Belle is shocked to see her friend looking so battered and bruised. Feeling sorry for Vinny, and with no idea that Tom was responsible, she stays to look after him.

Jealous of their relationship, Tom finds a way to belittle Vinny. However, Belle grows suspicious when she later sees the pair looking chummy.

Tom wastes no time in turning the situation to his advantage (Credit: ITV)

Knowing that Tom must have an ulterior reason for cosying up to Vinny, Belle wonders her husband is up to.

What is Tom planning?

Tom tells Belle and Vinny that he plans to find Vinny a girlfriend (Credit: ITV)

Belle feels jealous as Tom plays games with Gabby

Later, Tom reveals that he wants to help Vinny find a girlfriend. He explains that he’s going to enjoy the process of helping him look for love.

He quickly sets his sights on Gabby, and the three of them settle in for a night at the Woolpack together.

Belle is left on the sidelines as Tom plays matchmaker (Credit: ITV)

However, arriving on the scene, Belle is made to feel uncomfortable as Tom and Gabby enjoy their time together.

How will she react to Tom’s latest game?

