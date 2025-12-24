Surprise wedding revealed in early Emmerdale release… but who’s tying the knot?

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of Emmerdale, which is streaming now on ITVX and YouTube, but has not yet aired on ITV1 – in which a surprise wedding takes place.

Jacob and Sarah prepare for their surpise wedding in Emmerdale tonight (Wednesday, December 24), but are shocked to find that they’ve been beaten to the punch by two other locals.

The pair had tried to get their friends and family to attend their surprise wedding by pretending that it was a gender reveal party for their baby. However, Pollard and Charity both had other engagements, so they went to the registry office alone.

What they hadn’t counted on? A surprise appearance from two other familiar faces… also tying the knot.

Jacob and Sarah’s wedding surprise backfires in Emmerdale today

As today’s episode began, Sarah showed off her dress to Jacob – hiding it when Eric entered the room with Kerry. At the registry office, Jacob scored another couple to be their witnesses, telling Sarah that they’d have to do the same for the other party.

But they were shocked to see newly married Pollard and Kerry exit the room together as man and wife. Pollard admitted that it was just a financial agreement on their part, while Kerry shared how she was just looking after Pollard’s money.

It was then Pollard’s turn to get angry – raging at Jacob for trying to get married without him.

The news is out

Back in the village, Kerry joked about her new marriage to ‘Henry VIII’ Eric. But the joking soon stopped when Jacob and Sarah arrived and told the whole pub of the “sham” wedding.

Eric and Kerry insisted the marriage was legit, but the likes of Nicola, Vanessa and Tracey struggled to believe it.

The newlyweds attempted to kiss, but it was quite clear it was a struggle. Kerry also described Eric as being like her dad, with Vanessa quipping: “Who marries their dad?”

Will Pollard and Kerry be able to convince everyone that the marriage is for real?

