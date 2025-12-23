Emmerdale Christmas terror for Robert and Aaron as Kev arms himself with a shotgun

A peaceful Christmas is never guaranteed in Emmerdale – and this year it looks especially bleak for Robert and Aaron. With Kev now openly unhinged and seen polishing a shotgun, the festive period is shaping up to be anything but joyful for the couple.

After being revealed lurking in the bushes and smashing Aaron’s windscreen earlier this week, Kev ramped things up in Tuesday night’s episode (December 23). And despite a tense confrontation with Robert, it’s painfully clear this nightmare is far from over.

Emmerdale’s Kev tells Robert he’s a changed man to get him away from Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale tonight: Kev claims he’s changed – but the warning signs are everywhere

Robert and Aaron were left horrified when they discovered the trees outside their flat had been set on fire. Aaron immediately suspected Ross, but Robert wasn’t convinced. Aaron confronted Ross, who denied any involvement – and Jimmy backed him up with an alibi.

So if it wasn’t Ross, who was responsible? The answer came soon enough.

While taking out the rubbish, Robert spotted Kev lurking in the bushes and called him out. He brought him inside, hoping to reason with him, but it quickly became clear Kev is living in his own dangerous fantasy.

Kev is convinced Robert doesn’t really love Aaron – and worse, he’s refusing to accept that Robert no longer wants him. Robert tried to throw him out, but Kev wasn’t having it. He insisted he’d changed, claiming he was a “new man” and that Robert didn’t need to be scared of him.

Given the smashed windscreen and burning trees, that reassurance rang painfully hollow.

Kev went further, declaring he wouldn’t take no for an answer and that they would get back together – whatever it took. Although Robert eventually managed to talk him down and Kev left, it all felt far too easy.

And sure enough, it was.

As Robert told Aaron he felt Kev was gone for good, viewers were shown the terrifying truth – Kev calmly cleaning a shotgun.

Robert thinks Kev has gone – but he’s still plotting (Credit: ITV)

Christmas danger looms as Kev refuses to let go

By Christmas Eve, Robert and Aaron are still deeply on edge, and events soon suggest they’re right to be worried. Then, on Christmas Day, things take an even darker turn when Robert heads off on a mysterious errand… and doesn’t come back.

With Robert seemingly vanished on the biggest day of the year, questions start flying. Where is he? Has Kev taken him? And what exactly is Kev planning for Robert – and Aaron?

Actor Chris Coghill, who plays Kev, previously hinted at just how dangerous things could get, telling Emmerdale Insider: “Kev’s incredibly dangerous, but there’s a weird thing where he’d never actually hurt Robert.

“I know Kev wouldn’t have any qualms about physically attacking anybody, apart from Robert.”

That chilling insight suggests Aaron could be the real target. Could Kev remove Robert from the equation on Christmas Day in a twisted attempt to finally get what he wants?

One thing’s certain: this is shaping up to be one of Emmerdale’s darkest festive storylines yet – and Christmas cheer is nowhere to be found.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

