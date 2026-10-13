‘He is disgusting’ EastEnders fans spot huge plot hole as Ned’s villain era takes a sickening turn

Ned Hawkins has been determined to stop his son Ryder from coming out ever since he secretly caught him kissing another man in EastEnders last week.

But today’s episode took things to a disturbing new level, as Ned resorted to blackmail and manipulation in a bid to keep Ryder firmly in the closet.

And fans certainly weren’t impressed by the shocking turn of events.

Ned blackmails Mark today (Credit: BBC)

Ned blackmails Mark in EastEnders today

Yesterday Ned caught Mark and Lauren together at No.31. Today Ned decides to use this to his advantage and blackmails Mark.

Mark is clearly reluctant to get involved with the Walford newcomer. However, he realises he has little choice and joins him in the office at Harry’s Barn. But nothing can prepare Mark for what Ned wants in return for his silence.

He tells Mark that he wants him to put the frighteners on Ryder, clearly planning to scare his son into keeping his sexuality hidden.

Mark is horrified that Ned is asking him to beat up his son. However, Ned twists things and comments that he is sleeping with another man’s wife.

Mark tells him that he won’t do the job, but later Ned tracks him down at home. He pressures Mark into going through with his demands, using mind games to get what he wants.

In the end, Lauren persuades Mark to do as Ned asks.

Mark tells her that it was Ned who saw them together and that he has asked him to do a job for him to keep quiet. Mark doesn’t reveal what the job is, so assuming it isn’t anything too bad, Lauren encourages him to do as Ned wishes so their secret stays safe.

Mark tells Lauren about Ned’s blackmail (Credit: BBC)

Mark attacks Ryder

In the end, Mark does as he is told and attacks Ryder outside the Albert while he is out with Josh.

However, what Mark doesn’t count on is the fact that Ryder starts to fight back. And soon Mark is forced to hit him harder than he would have liked.

As Mark runs away, hating himself for what he has done, Harry finds Ryder on the street and rushes him home.

There, Gemma is horrified when she sees the state of her son, and Ryder is shaken to the core. Meanwhile, Ned plays the caring dad, despite the fact this is all his doing.

Mark leaves Ryder in a bad way in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans aren’t happy with Ned and Mark’s latest twist

Fans have been left horrified by the fact that Ned would do this to his own son. But they have also spotted a plot hole in the storyline.

Viewers have pointed out that Mark would never let someone like Ned tell him what to do. He is a Mitchell after all!

“The son of Grant Mitchell pandering to Ned? Look at him, he’s younger and twice the size. Just put Ned on the floor, and tell him where to go!” pointed out one fan on Reddit.

Another fan agreed: “Mark letting Ned blackmail him is such bad writing. Make it make sense!”

“Mark is disgusting. He didn’t have to do this and only did it because he thinks Lauren will leave him if the affair comes out,” commented a third fan.

While someone else added: “Ned is even more disgusting. Of course he is a villain, but this is beyond what I expected.”

With Ned’s actions now having left Ryder injured and the affair still hanging over Mark and Lauren, the fallout from today’s episode looks set to leave plenty for Walford residents to deal with.

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