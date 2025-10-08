New poll reveals exactly what fans think of Celia in Emmerdale – and it’s not good

A new fan poll has revealed exactly what Emmerdale viewers think of Celia — and the results suggest recent revelations haven’t gone down well.

The character has divided opinion in recent weeks. And now, the latest survey shows that many fans have been left unimpressed by the new twist.

According to the poll results, a majority of respondents expressed frustration with Celia’s storyline. They described her storyline as ‘boring’ and out to cause trouble when we don’t need it!

Drug bosses Celia and Ray are mum and son (Credit: ITV)

Celia Daniels twist in Emmerdale

April Windsor has been working for Ray Walters, dropping drugs and now dealing. But all the time we thought he was the big boss, in fact someone else has been pulling the strings.

Celia Daniels has been revealed as not just a farmer, but instead the mastermind of a drug empire, Ray’s boss and his mum.

After Leo was hospitalised for accidentally ingesting some of April’s pills, it all kicked off. Celia stepped in to stop April confessing.

She confronted her at the hospital and when playing Mrs Nice Guy didn’t work, she turned nasty and slapped April, calling her an “ungrateful little wretch”. She then added: “You lost Ray thousands of pounds, and this is how you repay him?”

Celia revealed then threatened April. She said they’d come after her family if she told the police the truth. April went along with the lie.

Later, Celia reduced Ray to a cowering wreck as she called him “a useless, pathetic, weak little man”. The next day he wished Celia dead and told her he hated her.

Celia has been helping Rhona (Credit: ITV)

Exclusive poll reveals fans aren’t impressed

In a new poll run by Emmerdale Insider fans have said overwhelmingly that they are not happy with the turn the storyline has taken.

When she first arrived in Emmerdale, viewers were pleasantly impressed by Celia. They felt she was reminiscent of Kim Tate in the 90s. But now her secret is out, those watching at home don’t think it’s the right direction for her to go.

The poll revealed 76 percent of viewers do not like Celia. They think the storyline is boring and have insisted Emmerdale does not need another baddie.

Just four percent said they liked her. A further 19 percent felt she was a good character, but this storyline has ruined her.

Celia is evil (Credit: ITV)

What else can we expect from Celia in Emmerdale?

At the time of her casting, actress Jaye Griffiths, who plays her said: “Without giving the game away she is very different to anyone I have played before. I can’t wait to really get into the heart of her storyline.”

Producer Laura Shaw also added: “We are absolutely delighted to have Jaye Griffiths joining us to play the role of Celia. Having recently taken over a nearby farm, not much is known about mysterious Celia’s past before arriving on the outskirts of the village.

“While Celia has a tough edge with an air of respectability, the audience, and our villagers, will soon start to see what this woman is truly capable of.”

Jaye has since added: “At last the audience have seen the familial link between her and Ray and the fact she is the mastermind behind it all,” Jaye said.

“There is lots more drama to come but I feel that the context of the whole operation is now apparent and so the audience will now be fearing how trapped these kids are as it’s very clear Celia and Ray are not beginners at this.”

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers for next week including Kev’s huge bombshell

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!