New mum joy for Coronation Street star as she reveals birth of first child with cute hospital snap

Star Melissa Johns, known for her role in Coronation Street, has revealed she’s become a mum to a baby girl for the first time.

She posted a black-and-white photo on Instagram, showing her and her partner walking through the hospital with their newborn.

Her former co-stars from soap world have since shared their congratulations and warm wishes.

Melissa has given birth to her first child (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star gives birth to baby girl

Melissa Johns is fondly remembered by soap fans for her role as Imogen Pascoe in Coronation Street, appearing on and off between 2017 and 2019. Imogen was romantically linked to Kate Connor, sparking jealousy from Rana Habeeb. That tension led to Rana eventually admitting her own feelings for Kate. Yesterday (Tuesday, November 11), Melissa shared some joyful personal news. She’s now a mum to a baby girl. Posting on Instagram, she shared two touching photos. One showed her daughter’s tiny feet peeking out from a Moses basket. The other captured Melissa and her husband, Dan Hampton-Johns, carrying their newborn through the hospital.

She captioned the adorable post: “Our baby girl is here. We can’t take our eyes off of you.”

This news comes after the actress initially announced her pregnancy back in June in a beach video on social media.

At the time, she shared: “Oh Baby. We made a wish and it came true… Baby H-J – we can’t wait to meet you. Forever grateful.”

Melissa appeared in Corrie as Imogen in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

Soap stars and famous faces gush over Melissa Johns baby news

Many followers and famous faces have congratulated Melissa in her comments section following the announcement.

Paula Lane, who played David Platt’s wife Kylie on Coronation Street and who is currently expecting a baby herself, wrote: “Aw huge congratulations xxx”

Former Emmerdale star Chelsea Halfpenny commented: “Huge congrats Melissa!!!! Xx”

Baker Briony May Williams also said: “Congratulations!!!!! Look at those TINY feet!!”

Big Brother star Kerry Riches also added: “Congratulations to you all.”

