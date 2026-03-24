Natalie J Robb speaks out over Emmerdale decision: ‘All good things come to an end’

Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb has opened up about the huge shake-up on the soap that’s seen Moira Dingle lose the farm, and it’s fair to say it has been an emotional one.

With Moira’s future already uncertain due to her time behind bars, the loss of her home makes things even more dramatic. And when she eventually returns, life in the village could look completely different.

Moira sold to Kim Tate (Credit: ITV)

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Moira forced to sell the farm

A few weeks ago, Moira made the difficult decision to sell the farm to Kim Tate. It came after months of pressure from Joe Tate. With Moira already in prison, and her situation looking increasingly bleak, she felt she had little choice.

The case against her appears strong, even if there are clear gaps. She is therefore facing the possibility of a long sentence. At the same time, Cain’s cancer diagnosis meant his focus needed to be elsewhere, rather than battling the Tates. Joe also had leverage over Cain after catching him stealing his car, leaving the family with limited options.

In the end, Moira signed the deal, handing control of the farm to Kim. Since then, Robert and Aaron have taken on the lease and moved into the farmhouse, while Cain and the boys have returned to live with the Dingles.

After 17 years at Butler’s Farm, it marks a major turning point for Moira, with years of memories left behind. When she eventually leaves prison, everything she once knew will have changed.

Actress Natalie was “gutted” by the decision (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Natalie J Robb shares her reaction to Emmerdale future

Speaking in a new interview with OK!, Natalie admitted she was “gutted” when she found out about the storyline, even though she understands the reasoning behind it.

“I have always loved working on that set but on the flip side, you embrace the change as well.

“It’s a bit of a difference, but the show is going back to the old roots with the Tates, the Dingles and the Sugdens. There’s a lot of new stories that could come from that. All good things come to an end. It does feel a little bit odd but we are producing some good stuff at the minute, so I’m happy with that.”

Natalie also revealed how Moira’s time in prison will leave a lasting impact on her character.

“I think prison makes her a bit harder. I think the way she presents herself is going to change a bit, because she’s had everything taken away from her. So the things that she didn’t really bother with she’s going to actually do now. She will want to feel good about herself.

“She’s gonna have a bit of a rebirth in that sense but it’s made her tougher. When she’s out, she’s gonna be around people all of a sudden again. That can feel weird because you’ve just been on your own for ages and you’ve not had the same chain of chaos as you used to have.”

With Moira set for such a big transformation, and her old life now gone, it looks like her return to the village could mark the start of a very different chapter.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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