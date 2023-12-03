Matthew Wolfenden appears on Sunday Brunch and fans don’t like his backwards facing cap

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has caused a stir amongst fans following his Sunday Brunch appearance… horrifying in a backwards-facing cap.

Matthew appeared on today’s episode of Sunday Brunch (Sunday, December 3) to talk about his recent Emmerdale exit and promote his stage version of Elf.

However, viewers found themselves more distracted by Matthew’s outfit – which included a backwards-facing baseball cap – than anything he was saying.

Matthew’s choice of headgear had viewers talking (Credit: C4)

Sunday Brunch viewers shocked by Matthew Wolfenden in his baseball cap

As the episode aired, a number of viewers took to social media to beg Matthew to turn his cap around.

“Guy from Emmerdale with his baseball cap on backwards and he’s in his 40’s ffs!” exclaimed one viewer on X.

“Matthew turn your cap around,” said another.

Matthew appeared on the show alongside singer Baby Queen (Credit: C4)

“Can you not wear that cap like that?” entreated a third viewer.

“43 years old and rocking up wearing a backwards baseball cap. I guess self confidence is beating self awareness,” laughed a fourth.

Where do you stand on Matthew’s controversial cap choice?

Matthew left Emmerdale this week (Credit: ITV)

Matthew Wolfenden leaves Emmerdale amid marriage split

This comes amid a tumultuous week for Matthew. Last week, ITV aired his exit from Emmerdale.

David Metcalfe bid a tearful goodbye from his friends and family in the village after learning that stepson Jacob has been sleeping with his ex, Victoria.

After catching Jacob and Victoria mid kiss, David confronted his son. But things didn’t go well and a further confrontation saw Jacob punch David.

Goodbye David (Credit: ITV)

He then learned that his father, Eric Pollard, had been keeping his Parkinson’s diagnosis a secret from him.

Feeling betrayed and no longer able to face life in the village, David made his sudden exit.

Meanwhile, recent weeks have seen Matthew dealing with the breakdown of his marriage to actress Charley Webb.

After months of speculation, the pair confirmed their separation last week. In matching Instagram posts, the pair asked for privacy during this time.

