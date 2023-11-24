Mackenzie Boyd arrived in Emmerdale in 2020, caused trouble straight away and has been doing the same thing ever since.

Most recently Mack’s been embroiled in a TOXIC love triangle with his wife Charity Dingle and his baby-mamma Chloe Harris.

He’s cheated on Charity with Chloe, got her pregnant, kept the whole thing a secret, married Charity, split from her, went back to Chloe, proposed, planned a new life together, chose Charity over Chloe in a dramatic car accident, rekindled things with Charity…

We’re exhausted just thinking about it. So we’re not sure how Mackenzie is keeping up.

Anyway, now Chloe’s scarpered with baby Reuben, and Mack’s desperately hunting for her. Some fans even think Mack might leave the village for good as he sets about trying to track down his son.

Or could he even be in danger as Chloe takes extreme steps to get away – and gets in touch with her ex-con dad?

So we thought we’d take the chance to recap everything we know about Mackenzie Boyd.

Mack’s been causing trouble since he arrived(Credit: ITV)

Who is Mackenzie Boyd?

Mackenzie is the younger brother of Moira Dingle.

When he arrived in Emmerdale, Moira told Mackenzie the real reason she left their family. She’d been blamed for her mother having an affair with their abusive dad’s best friend.

Mack thought Moira had abandoned her to his unhappy home life, while Moira felt terrible about leaving. Mack got his revenge, though, by not telling Moira their mum was dying until it was too late.

Not surprisingly, relations between the siblings were a bit frost when Mack first arrived!

Moira’s relationship with Mackenzie has improved (Credit: ITV)

When did Mackenzie arrive in Emmerdale?

Mackenzie arrived with a bang in 2020!

He showed up in the village, and met Charity when she helped him fix his broken-down car, then ended up snogging her and causing her to break up with fiancee Vanessa.

Charity and Mack are back together but for how long? (Credit: ITV)

How old is Mackenzie in Emmerdale?

This is the million dollar question!

Mackenzie was about 10 when Moira left their family and at the time Moira left, she was 18, meaning there is roughly an 8 year age gap between the siblings

Moira was born on April 25th 1971 making her 52.

While Mack’s exact date of birth hasn’t been revealed, according to his fan Wikipedia page he was born in 1979. And given that we know Moira’s age and that Mack is around 8 years younger than her, this seems to be correct.

This would make him 44.

Mack’s been torn between the two women for months (Credit: ITV)

What is the age gap between Mackenzie and Charity?

Charity was born on January 9th 1976 making her 47, meaning she’s only three years older than Mackenzie, despite their ‘age gap’ being a big part of their storyline.

Mack strung Chloe along (Credit: ITV)

What is the age gap between Mack and Chloe?

We’re not sure how old Chloe is supposed to be, but given that she hangs out with Sarah, we reckon she’s late teens or perhaps 20 years old.

Also, when she was wooing Nate Robinson for a while, who is in his early 30s, he was concerned about the age difference.

So that makes the age gap between Mack and Chloe a fairly hefty 20-ish years.

Urgh.

How old is Mack actor, Lawrence Robb?

Lawrence Robb, who plays Mackenzie, was born in 1991 making him in his early 30s – at least 10 years younger than his alter ego. Which is possibly where the confusion lies!

What else do we know about Lawrence Robb?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lawrence Robb (@lawrencejarobb)

Lawrence became a familiar face on our screens when he starred in the Sky comedy drama I Hate Suzie, alongside Billie Piper.

He then landed the role of Mackenzie in Emmerdale.

Lawrence is from a village called Kilmacolm, just north of Glasgow. He has two brothers and a sister, and often posts family snaps on his Instagram feed.

Unlike his cheating alter-ego, loved-up Lawrence is in a long-term relationship with Outlander actress Joanne Thomson.

Is he related to his co-star Natalie J. Robb?

In real life Lawrence and his co-star Natalie J. Robb, who plays his sister Moira, do share the same surname.

However the two are not related.

They met for the first time when Lawrence was given the role of Mackenzie.

